QuintoAndar buys owner of Imovelweb and expands operations in Latin America

Yadunandan Singh

André Penha and Gabriel Braga, co-founders of QuintoAndar (Publishing)

The real estate startup QuintoAndar announced this Wednesday the purchase of the real estate operations of Grupo Navent, which includes companies Imovelweb, Wimoveis and Union Softwares in Brazil. The purchase price was not disclosed, but it involves part in shares and part in cash.

The group also includes operations in Argentina (Zonaprop); in Ecuador (Plusvalia); in Panama (Compreoalquile), in Peru (Adondevivir and Urbania); and in Mexico (Inmuebles24).

According to the statement from the companies, Navent will continue to operate without interruption, and “will have more access and resources in technology and talent to drive innovation, with new tools and solutions”.

Grupo Navent was born in Argentina in 1999, initially as a job portal. Over the years, it has received contributions from Tiger Global and Riverwood Capital. In Brazil, Imovelweb is one of the largest portals in the country, with around 8 million people accessing it per month.

In August QuintoAndar announced an extension of its E-series round that valued the startup at US$5.1 billion. The company currently has R$50 billion in assets under management and operates in more than 40 cities in Brazil. Check out the story of the startup’s creation in the Do Zero ao Topo podcast.

