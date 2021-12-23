Quoted by Ícaro, Tiago Leifert’s father was the boss on TV Globo

Gabriel Elias – Special for Uai

The controversy between Ícaro Silva and Tiago Leifert is far from over. After Ícaro criticized the reality Big Brother Brazil, the former presenter decided to comment on the actor’s lines.

However, Silva did not hesitate to answer Tiago’s text, making one more observation about the presenter. The public was surprised to read an excerpt from Ícaro Silva’s open letter to Tiago Leifert, in which he insinuates that the journalist was successful on TV Globo for having “a relative in the right place” and the “correct surname”.

In view of Ícaro’s new statement, internet users were unable to understand whether he was referring to Gilberto Leifert, father of the former BBB presenter who was Market Relations director at Globo between 1988 and 2018. The area is connected to the commercial part, and deals with advertising, according to the UOL portal.

Recently, Tiago spoke about childhood within the network’s facilities, on Mais Você. The statement surprised many people, as Gilberto Leifert, father of the presenter, was Director of Market Relations at the company dos Marinhos.

“The Globo drivers took me to school, had lunch at my house and knew my dog,” he recalled. “I’ve been attending Globo since I was a child,” he continued. Ana Maria Braga added a compliment to Gilberto. “He was a gentleman,” said the presenter.

In charge of the Market Relations Division, Gilberto Leifert has been responsible, since 1988, for the Professionals of the Year Award, granted by Globo, in addition to the creation and development of public relations actions at events such as the Grande Prêmio Brasil de Formula 1.