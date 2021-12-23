Rain leaves Rio in the attention stage; there is a risk of more storms on this farm | Rio de Janeiro

The heavy rain that has been falling in Rio de Janeiro since Wednesday night (22) left the city with flooding points and blocked traffic on some roads. The municipality entered into attention stage at 2:50 am this Thursday (23). It is the third of five alert levels defined by the city for emergencies. The forecast for this Thursday (23) it’s storm anytime.

At dawn, four sirens from the Vidigal community were activated, and Avenida Niemeyer was even closed due to the rainfall reached in one hour, which was 39.2 mm/h. The track was released around 5:00.

The Lagoa-Barra Highway was also partially blocked towards Gávea, at the height of the Fashion Mall shopping mall, because of a water pocket.

In the region of Muzema, in the West Zone of the city, vehicles have broken down in the middle of the water. In Rio das Pedras, residents left their homes with difficulties and had to step on pieces of wood to avoid the flooding points.

Rua do Catete, in the South Zone, had to be closed due to the height of the water on the runway, at the height of Rua 2 de Dezembro. Teams from Comlurb, the urban cleaning company in Rio de Janeiro, have been working at the site since the early hours of the morning.

According to Rio Alert, the places that registered the most rain in the last 24 hours are:

Botanical Garden – 77 mm

Vidigal – 58 mm

Rocinha – 57 mm

Urca – 57 mm

In the Baixada Fluminense, the rain also complicated the life of those who passed by the Washington Luís Highway, at the height of Reduc. Several drivers were prevented from passing through the site in the early morning hours due to flooding.

In the morning, the drivers continued to face problems on the same road, at the height of the Metropolitan Arch, also due to a water pocket.

According to the National Center for Monitoring and Alerting of Natural Disasters (Cemaden), the points with the most rain in the state were:

Belford Purple – 74mm

Duque de Caxias – 57 mm

Sand – 53 mm

Mosque – 53 mm

Petropolis – 53 mm

The Rio Operations Center recommends that residents of the state capital do not leave their homes unnecessarily. More rain is forecast on Thursday.

According to Climatempo, throughout the day, the weather will continue to be unstable throughout the State of Rio de Janeiro, with cloudy to overcast skies and the possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain showers. Strong winds of up to 70 km/h across the state throughout the day. The maximum expected temperature is 27°C in capital.

On Friday (24), Christmas Eve, with the removal of the cold front, the sun reappears between clouds. The day starts with sun among clouds, and from the afternoon onwards, clouds can increase and there is a chance of isolated light rain. The maximum temperature does not exceed the 27°C in capital.

On Saturday (25th), the day starts with sun amidst clouds and the possibility of isolated drizzle in the early morning hours. However, as the afternoon progresses, the clouds decrease and time stands firm in most of the state, except for the Center-South, Serrana, North and Northwest Fluminense regions, where there is a forecast of predominance of sun among clouds and isolated light to moderate rain showers at any time of day. The maximum forecast is 28°C in the capital.