Raisins: learn about the production of dried fruit that generates discord at Christmas dinner | Agribusiness

Rice, panettone, farofa, salpicão…at Christmas, almost all dishes include raisins, which, as they do not suit all tastes, often end up causing discord among family members at supper time.

Like it or not, the dried fruit is well known by Brazilians, but has almost no production in the country because of the high costs of dehydrating the grapes. (understand below).

“We only have small productions made by a few people”, comments the researcher at the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (Embrapa) Reginaldo Teodoro de Souza.

Virtually everything that is consumed, then, comes from outside. From January to November 2021, the country bought 20.3 million tons of raisins, worth US$ 28.8 million, according to the Ministry of Agriculture. The agency does not have data on internal production.

Of the total imported, 90% came from Argentina, which, according to Embrapa, is more justified by the ease of transport and tariff exemptions established by Mercosur (both countries are part of this bloc).

The neighboring country is the 10th main world producer of raisins, behind Turkey, the United States, Iran, Greece, Chile, South Africa, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Australia.

Grapes need to be picked ripe for the raisin to have quality.

One of the secrets for the raisin to reach the consumer’s table with quality is its harvest point.

“You need to harvest the ripe grape, as if you were going to consume it for the table. This guarantees the quality, the sweetness, the flavor. If you harvest it beforehand, for example, it becomes acidic”, says Souza.

He explains that raisins have the same nutritional properties and benefits as fresh grapes. “The only difference is that she is dehydrated, she loses water”, he explains. After drying, the raisins only have 33% of their initial weight, details the researcher.

Physicians and researchers interviewed by Globo Repórter, in 2015, stated that The nutritional benefits of raisins are even enhanced on account of the loss of water. According to them, the food helps prevent cancer, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and dementia. See the video below:

Raisins can help prevent cancer, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and dementia

There are basically two ways to dry the grapes. One of them is to leave them exposed to the sun, as is the case with drying coffee on the terrace. The other option is the drying in ovens.

According to Souza, from Embrapa, Brazil has disadvantages for producing on a large scale through these two forms, in comparison with the main producing countries.

Grape drying on a property in the Aconcagua Valley, Chile.

As for natural drying, he claims that the ideal climatic condition is the desert, which has a very high temperature and very low humidity, which guarantees a good and fast drying of the grapes. It is this climate, in fact, that makes Turkey one of the biggest producers in the world.

“Although there is a dry climate in the Northeast of Brazil, it is not desert. Here we have more humidity,” he says.

To dry, the grapes are placed on mats or platforms and it is necessary to turn them from time to time so that they dry on all sides.

In 2015, the Globo Rural report visited a raisin farm in the Aconcagua Valley, Chile. On the property, the grapes take two to three weeks to dry. Understand the video below:

Learn about the steps in the production of raisins

Another alternative is the drying the grapes in ovens, but the high cost of electricity in Brazil makes this option practically unfeasible, for the time being, in Souza’s assessment.

“What happens is that imported raisins are much cheaper here. If we are going to put the cost of drying into the price [da uva-passa], it is much more expensive than buying from abroad. Turkey, for example, manages to produce in large quantities and at a low cost”, says the researcher.

Ovens used for drying grapes.

One of the advantages is that, in this model, the grapes do not darken, like those exposed to the sun.

Before entering the equipment, the grapes are washed and receive a product that removes the oil from the skin. The objective is to make the fruit dehydrate faster. After that, the grapes are placed on trays and sent to the ovens.

At the factory that Globo Rural visited in 2015, the fruits receive, before going to the machines, a substance called sulfur dioxide so that the color is fixed. During heating, the chemical evaporates (see the video above).