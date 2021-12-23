RAM 1500 and 2500 2022 change details and raise prices

Big and robust, just the way the North American market likes it. The RAM 1500 and 2500 may not have the high sales volumes as the medium pickup trucks, but the pair found a captive market in Brazil that lacks large options and accepts to pay for it. Now, the brand has announced the arrival of the 2022 line for the Brazilian market.

The renovation comes simultaneously for the 1500 and the 2500. Both the brand’s large pickup trucks received more equipment and series, including safety items. The biggest one also had a revamped look and brought back a special series that was successful here. Check what changes in each one.

The RAM entry model in Brazil had 524 licenses in Brazil between April, when it was launched, and November. It kept the legitimate HEMI 5.7 V8 engine capable of delivering 400 hp of power and 56.7 kgfm of torque. The Rebel is still equipped with an 8-speed automatic transmission and has a reduction gearbox and 4×4 traction.

So what has changed in RAM 1500 Rebel 2022? The media center received a software update to make it faster and now has wireless connections for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, in addition to simultaneous dual pairing. The cabin air filter is now the N95 type and the rear cover handle has been given LED illumination.

Previously optional, the kit that included black external finishes, such as wheels, brand logo on the grille and central bulkhead on the front bumper, is now standard. Another novelty in the look is the debut of the Granito Crystal metallic paint. Now, the 1500 Rebel 2022 RAM costs R$449,990, or R$20,000 more than the 2021 line that we recently tested.

With 2,189 sales in 2021 through November, the RAM 2500 Laramie gained some changes for 2022. Design touches included new wheels and front grille, with more chrome elements. The back cover gained LED lighting over the door handle as well.

The pickup also received upgrades at the Uconnect center, with a 12-inch screen. As with the 1500, connections via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay can be made without a cable and brings the possibility of pairing two phones at the same time. The cabin air filter is also an N95 type.

In mechanics, it remains offered with the 6.7 Cummins 6-cylinder turbodiesel in-line that yields 365 horsepower and a generous 110.7 kgfm of torque. It always works together with a 6-speed automatic transmission and 4×4 traction. The pickup starts to cost the same R$ 449,990 of RAM 1500, after readjustment of R$ 22 thousand.

Costing BRL 474,990, the special Night Edition series returns to the RAM 2500 2022 catalog. While it uses the same mechanics, it adds standard equipment and exclusive finishing items, but kept the same front grille and wheels. In Night Edition, the pickup exchanges chrome finishes for darkened parts.

In addition to multimedia updates, the RAM 2500 Laramie Night Edition 2022 also adds a set of five lights just above the windshield, adaptive cruise control, frontal collision warning with braking, and active-correction lane stay sensor. Convenience items include 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, 10” subwoofer and 750W of power, cordless phone charger, rear side seat heating, rearview mirror with rear camera projection, and electric running boards .