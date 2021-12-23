Rape Accusation Makes Chris Noth Destroy Marriage, Magazine Says

Chris Noth faces crisis in his marriage after being accused of rape. The actor has an eight-year relationship with Tara Wilson. According to Page Six, unnamed sources reported that Wilson removed the wedding ring after Noth was accused of sexual abuse by three women.

In addition, the star is in New York, while his wife is in Los Angeles. Wilson would be living in his home on the West Coast while taking care of his children. Noth, on the other hand, tries to fight the accusations, while being rebuffed by the media.

According to the website source: “Tara is upset and things are on the line. she just wants to protect the children [Orion, 13, e Keats, 18 meses]. That’s your number one priority.”

The Daily Mail published photos it got of Wilson last Tuesday (21). The actress appears in the footage without her wedding band or the large diamond engagement ring she wore two weeks ago on an evening date with her husband.

Noth and Wilson were together at the premiere of And Just Like That… A New Chapter of Sex and The City, the revival series of sex and the city from HBO Max in New York. The couple were seen hugging after leaving the MoMA screening to head to the after-party.

At least one of the assaults would have taken place while Noth was already married to Wilson. Two of the actor’s alleged victims claim they were raped in Los Angeles in 2004 and later in 2015 in New York.

In one of the reports the victim says:

“It was very painful and I screamed, ‘Stop!’”.

The other remembers:

“He tried to kiss me. I welcomed him cautiously. He was older and looked older. He kept trying and trying and trying, and I should have spoken more firmly and walked away. Suddenly he dropped his pants and was standing in front of me.”

The actor vehemently denied the allegations, but other women also made statements against the actor. One of them was Zoe Lister-Jones, who starred with Noth in an episode of Law & Order: Criminal Intent. According to the actress, the actor violated her personal space and was sexually inappropriate.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, stars of sex and the city, made a statement to allege their disappointment:

“We are deeply saddened to hear the charges against Chris Noth. We support women who came forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

