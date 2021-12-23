Rapid Diagnosis and Introduction of Antivirals Reduce Symptoms of the H3N2 Influenza Virus

Symptoms are similar to Covid-19, so laboratory testing is required for confirmation; elderly deserve extra attention due to the risk of developing severe pneumonia

REGINALDO PIMENTA/AGENCY O DIA/ESTADÃO CONTENT Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo experience flu outbreak with new strain



We are approaching the end of the year still with many uncertainties and false information all over the place at any time or day. Political fights about vaccines Against the Covid-19 and, at this time, related to children. I’ve mentioned this several times, and I repeat it again: the benefits outweigh any risks. Anvisa approved, based on science, the Pfizer vaccine and the rule should be complied with, but several political tricks behind the scenes will delay too much this correct conduct supported by all national and international scientific societies. If this were not enough, we are living an atypical period, with an outbreak that could turn into an epidemic: the type A (H3N2) influenza, which already dominates the emergency rooms in attendance, mainly in the States of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. The vaccine that we took in 2021 does not include the Darwin strain, which is currently circulating, and will only be included in the immunizing agent next year. It is a fact outside of seasonality and extremely challenging to physicians, in full force of the Ômicron variant, which still does not present robust data on its behavior.

Due to the lack of information on this H3N2, I believe it is prudent to comment that the clinical symptoms are very similar to those of Covid-19, requiring a laboratory test to confirm. The clinic shows, as main symptoms, fever that can vary from low to high, body aches, persistent headache, sore throat. Here’s an important point: if the diagnosis is made within 48 hours, the introduction of an antiviral that has oseltamivir phosphate (Tamiflu) every 12 hours for five days can reduce symptoms for 1 to 2 days, helping to restore the disease more quickly. people. The illness must leave the affected individual isolated for five days so that it does not transmit to other people – and it must be complied with and respected, to avoid further transmission. Alcohol in gel and masks are also essential in this disease. Doubts about preventive regimens in close contacts with the antiviral are up for discussion with the family and physician to find a final decision. The elderly deserve extra attention, due to the risk of developing severe pneumonia and even death. And, if all were not enough, cases also arise in children, mostly of respiratory syncytial virus with prolonged hospitalization with complications of pneumonia. And if nothing were worse, we are seeing prolonged cases in adults too, but with less magnitude than in our little ones.

I hope Santa Claus can bring us more hope in this year that ventures into 2022. We are still far from living in the past, but knowing that learning Covid-19 has brought many lessons and resilience to people. I don’t look forward to being able to toast without fear or anguish. May we go on with our lives as before. May we go back to being happy and socializing. It would be the best gift we could have in 2022. May the new year come, that it bring hope to our population, that we do not politicize health and that we can guide the people without fear or retaliation. Come beautiful 2022!

*This text does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Jovem Pan.