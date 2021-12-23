Real estate funds are having a difficult year, but some have yielded more than 30%; meet the most profitable ones and the prospects

(Shutterstock)

In a year marked by factors such as a cycle of high interest rates, high inflation, fiscal uncertainties and the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, real estate funds followed the trend of the financial market and saw their returns pressured throughout much of 2021. The exception was for receivables funds, which invest in securities linked to the real estate sector, and dominated the list of the most profitable.

As with the balance of offers and higher dividend returns, the list of the most profitable real estate funds in 2021 is also led by “paper” funds. Among the top ten performers, nine are from Receivables FIIs. Alone, Urca Prime (URPR11) has accumulated gains of more than 30%.

The data are part of a survey by Economatica, a financial information platform, which added up the distribution of dividends and the appreciation of shares in real estate funds that make up the IFIX – Index that gathers the most traded FIIs on the Stock Exchange – until December 14th.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

According to the study, Urca Prime is the highlight of the year, with a total return of 31%. Next are Kinea Rendimentos Imobiliários (KNCR11), Valora RE (VGIR11), Devant (DEVA11) and Kinea Securities (KNSC11), with returns between 17% and 21%. Check out the full list.

Although the list is predominantly made up of receivables funds, Ricardo Figueiredo, a REIT specialist at Spiti, divides the list into at least two groups. The first is formed by funds such as Valora and Kinea Rendimentos Imobiliários, whose portfolio is mostly made up of securities with yields linked to the CDI variation, and which began the year with pressured prices.

“The market still prices FIIs exclusively for the generation of short-term income”, explains Figueiredo. “As the CDI [que acompanha as oscilações dos juros] it was running below 2% a year, the distribution of income was affected and the quota was penalized by the market”, he points out.

With the signaling of the high cycle of the economy’s basic interest rate – which rose from 2% in January to the current 9.25% per year – the shares of these FIIs appreciated and the income distributed to shareholders followed the rise in the months following.

The second group in Figueiredo’s analysis is formed by funds whose shares have a return linked to the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index), such as Devant, Kinea Securities and Urca itself, which tops the list of the most profitable of the year.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

“As we had the inflationary escalation, these funds generated months of substantial dividends, especially Urca Prime and Devant”, he recalls. “Once again, the short-term dividend stimulated a strong movement of purchases and the shares of these funds came to trade at an extremely high premium”, he concludes.

Read more:

The biggest casualties of 2021

With a drop of 53% in the year, XP Corporate Macaé (XPCM11) was the main negative highlight of 2021. The performance reflects the situation of the fund’s only property, The Corporate building, in the municipality of Macaé (RJ), which is unoccupied since the departure of Petrobras, in December 2020.

In addition to XP Macaé, the list of worst performers of 2021 includes More Real Estate (MORE11), Kinea FoF (KFOF11), Green Towers (GTWR11) and SP Downton (SPTW11).

The list of FIIs with negative performance in the year is long. Of the 103 papers that make up Ifix, only 31 had a positive result until December 14th.

The performance of most real estate funds led Ifix to accumulate a drop of almost 12% in the year, later reduced by the positive performance of the index in early December. In 2021, the indicator completed, for the first time since it was created, in 2012, four consecutive months in the red.

The trading session on June 25 was the worst for Ifix in the year, with a drop of 2.02%. On that date, the federal government’s income tax reform proposal was presented to the National Congress, which suggested the taxation of income from real estate funds.

Days later, with the idea losing steam, the Ifix rose again and registered, on the 29th of that same month, the biggest increase of the year, of 1.49%. The text approved by the Chamber and sent to the Senate ended up excluding the possibility of taxation and the income of the FIIs remains exempt.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Later, discussions about the federal government’s spending ceiling, which was seeking resources to fund the new version of the Bolsa Família, income transfer program, called Auxílio Brasil, brought more nervousness to the financial market, putting pressure on the funds’ quotas again. real estate.

BB Investimentos’ recommended portfolio for December signaled that the last bearish cycle led several funds, especially those of the “brick” type, to operate below book value. “Although investment in REITs should be focused on the long term and on the distribution of monthly income, the market as a whole has presented excellent opportunities for gains in the short and medium term”, suggested Richardi Ferreira, an analyst, who signed the report.

Read more:

Market value does not follow equity

A reflection of the detachment of the fundamentals of real estate funds from the price of shares traded on the Stock Exchange in 2021 can be seen in the last monthly bulletin of B3, released at the beginning of the month.

According to the document, the net worth of the FIIs broke a record in October, reaching R$ 167 billion. The number is R$ 5 billion higher than the previous top, registered in June 2021. Despite the growth, the market value of real estate funds dropped from R$ 132 billion to R$ 130 billion.

From December 2020 onwards, the number of real estate funds listed on B3 rose from 311 to 395.

In 2021, individuals continued as protagonists of the REIT segment. More than 1.51 million Brazilians currently invest in the product. In December 2019, the number was in the region of 645,000. Small investors represent 72.7% of the custody of real estate funds.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The FIIs segment moved BRL 61.7 billion from January to November 2021. In 2020, the financial volume traded was BRL 54.1 billion. The average daily trading volume of real estate funds in 2021 is R$273 million, the highest in history in the annual comparison.

New and old challenges in 2022

In a scenario of concern about high inflation and uncertainty around the end of the interest rate hike, 2022 still promises a lot of volatility in the opinion of André Luiz Catrocchio, director of investor relations at manager Hectare, which includes the election period in list of factors that will influence the market.

“The REIT industry, like any other variable income segment, will have its difficulties. The screen price will show a lot of volatility”, projects Catrocchio.

As opportunities, Catrocchio suggests attention to the sectors that have suffered the most in recent months with the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic and, consequently, with the economic imbalance.

“For example, the shopping center segment has gone through a terrible year, with a reopening of commercial complexes now starting. And, when it’s really bad, any improvement is a good sign”, he says.

According to him, other sectors are beginning to suffer downward adjustments, such as logistics, which benefited from the expansion of e-commerce, and will now try to maintain the pace of growth.

Regarding “paper” funds, Catrocchio reinforces the expectation that the FIIs of receivables will continue to pay good dividends, but not necessarily at the levels of 2021.

Overall, he sees a challenging new year for real estate funds and says that, more than ever, an old market maxim will be needed to identify opportunities.

“At the end of the day, good assets will continue to be a great deal, whether in the corporate, logistics or shopping mall segment”, he concludes.

Related