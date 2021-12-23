Record to show the Campeonato Paulista on Wednesdays and Sundays to capture an audience and meet FPF

Holder of the broadcasting rights for the 2022 Campeonato Paulista, Record will use the times that Globo usually keeps for football to show the state’s matches. That way, whoever wants to, can watch Paulistão on Wednesday nights and Sunday afternoons.

The broadcaster’s intention is to capture the public’s audience and also meet a request from the São Paulo Football Federation itself. The association understands that open TV viewers already have the habit of watching the games on these days and times. In addition, the objective is not to repeat what was done in the Carioca Championship, which had the matches broadcast on Tuesdays and Saturdays and did not yield well. The information is from the website TV news.

The change is also valid for the games in Rio de Janeiro, which have been shown on the network since the last edition. Namely, Record will broadcast 16 games of Paulista, with one duel per round, in addition to one of the quarterfinals, a semifinal and two finals.

The São Paulo Championship is scheduled to start on January 16th and end on April 3rd. Timão is part of Group A together with Inter de Limeira, Guarani and Água Santa. As usual, teams in a group face off against all teams that are not in the same group. Thus, Corinthians starts the dispute against Railway – see all games below.

Check out Corinthians’ games in the Campeonato Paulista

Date Confrontation Competition 26 Jan,

Wed, 4 pm Corinthians x Railway Paulista Jan 30,

sun, 9.30 pm Santo André x Corinthians Paulista Feb 02,

Wed 9.30 pm Corinthians x Santos Paulista 06 Feb,

sun, 4 pm Ituano x Corinthians Paulista 09 Feb,

Wed 9.30 pm Corinthians x Mirassol Paulista 13 Feb,

sun, 4 pm Palmeiras x Corinthians Paulista 16 Feb,

Wed 9.30 pm Corinthians x São Bernardo FC Paulista 20 Feb,

sun, 4 pm Botafogo-SP x Corinthians Paulista Feb 26,

sat 17:00 Corinthians x Red Bull Bragantino Paulista 06 March,

sun, 4 pm Sao Paulo x Corinthians Paulista

