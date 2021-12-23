Regina Duarte takes a stand against the vaccination of children: “A game of obscure interests”

In addition to Pocket Members, the government’s former Secretary of Culture and former Globo, Regina Duarte, decided to make a speech against the vaccination of children. And he did this using the speech of a doctor named Roberto Zeballos.

What did Regina Duarte say?

She wrote on Instagram:

“I have 7 GRANDCHILDREN aged 11 months to 15 years.

I do not allow myself to fail to participate in this proposal for reflection of unique importance in the historical / social and health moment in which we live.

Dr. ROBERTO ZEBALLOS, general practitioner with a master’s and doctorate degree in IMMUNOLOGY, moves me and encourages me to share this information with you, in the name of the care that our innocent children deserve.

Any questions or desire for more information…, you follow his IG”.

She even added:

“Congratulations on your clarity and courage. This rush to buy and vaccinate children doesn’t make any sense.”

“‘A game of obscure interests’ defines bad I think.”

