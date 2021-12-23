Renault officializes the end of the Sandero RS with farewell kit

After six years and more than 4,600 units produced, Renault made official the end of the Sandero RS To mark the farewell, the last 100 units of the sports car will be accompanied by the RS Finale kit, with products aimed at fans of the model, in addition to a numbered nameplate. He is yet another victim of Proconve’s new emissions rules.

The package includes a cap, key chain, squeeze and RS-themed wallet, as well as a blueprint-style poster (something like a technical drawing). According to Renault, the numbered nameplate will be delivered to be affixed to the center console. Renault has not disclosed whether the latest units will have any difference in price. Currently, RS is offered by BRL 99,290.

“The Sandero RS 2.0 is an iconic car for Renault do Brasil and has a legion of passionate fans for the model. For this reason, we are preparing a special farewell to close the production cycle of the sports car”, says Bruno Hohmann, commercial vice-president of Renault do Brasil.

Despite the kit, the latest RS will follow with the same recipe for success in visuals and mechanics. To differentiate itself, the sports car has its own bumpers (although the S Edition series has inherited the fronts), 17-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires, darkened taillights and side strips. The interior has exclusive patterned finishes and seats.

The mechanical set continues to combine the 2.0 engine with the six-speed manual gearbox. Aspirated and flex, the engine delivers up to 150 hp of power and 20.9 kgfm, promising a top speed of 202 km/h. In the last tests made by FOUR WHEELS, the hatch went from 0 to 100 km/h in 10.1 seconds – fueled with gasoline.

