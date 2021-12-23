Renault Sandero “RS Finale” bids farewell to purist sports car

After the Fiat Uno dar Ciao, it is now the turn of the Renault Sandero RS 2.0 to also leave the Brazilian market, ending production of the last purist sports car manufactured in Brazil, sold from R$ 99,290.

To close its history on the domestic market, the French brand’s hot hatch comes with a special kit for the last units to be sold in the Brazilian market.

Called the “RS Finale” kit, the package gives the last owners a set of exclusive items that mark the end of the popular bolide production, which will be missed by many people.

Bruno Hohmann, commercial vice president of Renault do Brasil, says:

“The Sandero RS 2.0 is an iconic car for Renault do Brasil and has a legion of passionate fans for the model. Therefore, we prepared a special farewell to close the production cycle of the sports car”.

With the last 100 units made available with the kit, the Sandero RS 2.0 will offer past owners a poster in style blueprint of national sports.

The Sandero RS 2.0 in this lot will have items from the brand RS together, such as cap, key chain, squeeze and wallet.

Inside, a numbered metal plate, affixed to the center console, is part of the identification of the final RS model, which thus becomes more exclusive.

According to Renault, the name Finale has already been adopted in a final edition of the Megane RS 275, one of the fastest hot hatches on the European market, with the right to a record at the Nürburgring-Nordschleife, in the Trophy R version.

Equipped with a 2.0 F4R engine prepared by the Renaulsport division, the Sandero RS 2.0 has 150 horsepower and 20.9 kgfm, in addition to a six-speed manual transmission with short ratios.

With two driving modes, in addition to the normal, the Renault Sandero RS 2.0 has a very purist footprint, with suspension and brake adjustment, dimensioned for its proposal.

Launched in 2015, the Sandero RS 2.0 had 4,600 units produced and some special series, such as Racing Spirit. With the end of the sports car, due to the F4R engine not meeting the Proconve L7, the brand leaves the segment.