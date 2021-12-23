Renault Sandero RS says goodbye with special Finale series

It doesn’t look like it, but the Renault Sandero was released 14 years ago. It debuted in 2007 as a hatch option for the Logan and, like the sedan, it was betting on a more accessible price and greater interior space than its rivals. So, in 2015, when the brand made the last major update on Sandero, it was surprising that the brand had introduced the RS sports version.

Now, after about 6 years of sales, the Renault Sandero RS will say goodbye to the Brazilian market. THE Motor1.com had already advanced this information at the beginning of December and the brand made official the end of the production of the sports car. The last 100 units of the car will be equipped with the special “Finale” kit.

Among the exclusives of the limited farewell series, buyers will receive a box with a poster with a technical drawing of the Sandero RS, as well as items from the brand RS, such as a cap, key chain, bottle and wallet. Finally, the kit will bring a numbered metal plate, to be affixed to the center console, identifying that RS.

The Sandero RS farewell comes after more than 4,600 units have been produced and will be more painful for enthusiasts. Despite the humble origins, Renault offered the hatch with all the suspension and steering rework, in addition to high-performance tires Michelin Pilot Sport 4. All this developed by Renault Sport, the brand’s sports division.

In addition, it had clamshell seats and was the only one in the hatch range to offer the veteran 2.0 16V flex engine that, in the Sandero RS, delivered up to 150 hp of power and 20.9 kgfm of torque when fueled with ethanol. Due to the new emission rules that come into effect in 2022, the 2.0 will no longer be manufactured and will take the sports car with it.

The Renault Sandero RS was something of a “unicorn” on the market, combining a large aspirated engine with a 6-speed manual transmission with short gears, geared towards performance. In addition, it was the only “real” sports car available in Brazil with prices below R$100,000, being sold for R$99,290.