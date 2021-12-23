Renault takes Sandero RS off the line and prepares special farewell kit | Cars

Disclosure Renault RS: after 4,600 units produced and a legion of fans, the model has ended production

The list of cars that are being discontinued in Brazil is increasing more and more. This time, it is the Renault Sandero RS that is no longer manufactured in Paraná, barred by the new emission standards that take effect from January 2022.

For the last wave of Renault Sandero RS

, the brand has prepared a special kit called “RS Finale” destined for the last 100 units produced. The latest customers of the iconic model will receive exclusive items such as a stylish poster blueprint

of sports

, as well as items from the brand RS – cap, key chain, squeeze and wallet.

In addition to these items, the kit will bring a numbered metal nameplate

, to be affixed to the center console, identifying that RS is one of the last produced, making the model even more exclusive. The name Finale has already been adopted by Renault in a final edition of Megane RS 275

.

Developed by Renault Sport

, together with the design and engineering teams from Latin America, the Sandero RS comes with 2.0 aspirated engine

, which delivers 150 hp and 20.9 kgfm with ethanol, combined with a 6-speed manual gearbox to reach a top speed of 202 km/h and go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.0 seconds, reaching 1,000 m in 29.4 seconds with the vehicle stopped.

THE Renault Sandero RS 2.0

was launched on the market in 2015. Throughout its trajectory in Brazil, it had more than 4,600 units produced as well as limited series, such as the Racing Spirit

, launched in 2017. In 2018, on RS Track Day, which took place in Interlagos Autodrome

, 192 units of the Sandero RS 2.0 were brought together, making it the largest gathering of Renault Sport models ever made in the world.