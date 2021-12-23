Revenue opens today consultation of new batch of IR 2021 refund – News

The Internal Revenue Service opens from 10 am this Thursday (23) the consultation of the residual batch of refund of the IRPF 2021 (Individual Income Tax) of the month of December. This lot also has residual refunds from previous years. 174,482 taxpayers will be covered, including priority and non-priority. The total credit amount is R$285 million.

To find out if the refund is available, the taxpayer must access the Revenue page on the internet (www.gov.br/receitafederal), click on “My Income Tax” and then on “See Refund”.

The page presents guidelines and service delivery channels, allowing a simplified consultation or a complete consultation of the declaration status, through the processing extract, accessed on the e-CAC. If a pending statement is identified, the taxpayer may rectify the statement, correcting the information that may be mistaken.

Of the total amount to be refunded in this lot, R$148,805,340.48 will be for taxpayers who have legal priority, of which 4,183 are seniors over 80 years old, 30,866 between 60 and 79 years old, 3,351 people with any physical, mental or illness serious and 11,367 taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching.

124,715 non-priority taxpayers were also covered, who submitted their declaration by November 22nd.

The Revenue Service also makes available an application for tablets and smartphones, which makes it possible to consult directly in the Federal Revenue’s databases information on the release of IRPF refunds and the registration status of an enrollment in the CPF.

How is the payment done

The refund payment is made directly to the bank account informed in the Income Tax Declaration. If, for some reason, the credit is not performed (for example, the account informed was deactivated), the amounts will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil.

In this case, the citizen will be able to reschedule the credit of the amounts in a simple and quick way through the BB Portal, accessing the address: https://www.bb.com.br/irpf, or calling the BB Customer Service through telephones 4004-0001 (capitals), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special telephone exclusively for the hearing impaired).

If the taxpayer does not redeem the amount of his refund within a period of one year, he must request it through the e-CAC Portal, available on the IRS website, accessing the menu Declarations and statements > My Income Tax and clicking on “Request refund not redeemed in the banking network”.