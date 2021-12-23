Revenue releases query for residual batch of Income Tax refund

The Internal Revenue Service starts tomorrow (23) the consultation of the residual batch of the December Individual Income Tax. Approximately 175,000 taxpayers who had fallen into the fine mesh and settled accounts with the tax authorities will receive R$ 285 million next week.

The refund will be made on December 30, in the account informed in the income tax return. The lot includes both fine-mesh refunds for this year as well as for previous years.

You’ll probably like it too:

Who accepted Nubank’s BDR will have to declare income tax?

Genial creates investment that yields 300% of the CDI and no income tax

Which investments do not have income tax discount?

According to the Revenue, a total of 174,482 taxpayers this year were covered. Of this number, 124,715 sent the declaration by November 22 and settled the disputes with the tax authorities.

How to consult the Income Tax refund at the Internal Revenue Service?

The consultation can be made from 10 am this Thursday (23), at portal Official Internal Revenue Service on the internet. To do this, the taxpayer simply follows the steps below:

Click on “My Income Tax”;

Then hit the “Consult Refund” button.

It is also possible to consult the Internal Revenue Service application for tablets and smartphones.

What to do if you can’t find your name in the Recipe list

If the taxpayer cannot find his name on the list, he must enter the Taxpayer Service Virtual Center (e-CAC) and extract the statement. If there is any pending, you can send a rectifying declaration and wait for the next batches of fine mesh.

If, for any reason, the refund is not deposited in the account informed in the statement, as in the case of a deactivated account, the amounts will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil.

In this case, the citizen can schedule credit to any bank account in his name, through the following channels: BB Portal or by calling the bank’s Customer Service at telephones 4004-0001 (capitals), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special telephone exclusively for the hearing impaired).

I haven’t redeemed the amount in a year, have I lost the refund?

In this case, the taxpayer must request the amount on the Portal e-CAC. Upon entering the page, the citizen must:

Access the “Declarations and Statements” menu;

Click on “My Income Tax”;

Finally, choose the field “Request a refund not redeemed in the bank network”.

Anyway, want to stay inside everything that happens in the world of finance?

So follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. So, you’ll follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Marcelo Ricardo Daros / Shutterstock.com