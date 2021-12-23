Rio Connection recordings are paralyzed at Globo by cases of Covid-19 · TV News

Series starring Marina Ruy Barbosa, Rio Connection was affected by Covid-19. The recordings had to be stopped after Nicolas Prattes and nine other staff members contracted the disease. Based on a true story, the project is a partnership between Globo and Sony.

Work on the series was taking place at Estúdios Globo, in Rio de Janeiro. According to columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, the recordings should only resume in January.

Recently, the journalist also revealed that those involved in the project were dissatisfied with the delays in production and complained about the disorganization behind the scenes — such as scripts distributed at the last minute. The forecast was that recordings would end in December, but should be delayed even further with the stoppage due to Covid-19.

Rio Connection is based on the true story of a drug trafficking gang in Europe that chose Brazil as a strategic point for the outflow of heroin to the United States in the 1970s. The series had scenes shot in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Montevideo .

Scheduled for release in 2022, the plot directed by Mauro Lima will be entirely spoken in English. The project also has the collaboration of Chris Salmanpour and Marcelo Starobinas.

The cast, made up of national and foreign artists, includes names such as Maria Casadevall, Carla Salle, Bruno Gissoni, Renata Sorrah, Felipe Rocha, Rômulo Arantes Neto, Aryè Campos, Valerio Morigi, Raphael Kahn and Aksel Ustun.

Marina Ruy Barbosa will play a woman linked to drug trafficking. The actress spent three months studying English in Los Angeles to prepare for the project.