Ronaldo’s purchase of Cruzeiro is surrounded by uncertainties, says expert – 12/23/2021

The purchase of Cruzeiro by former centre-forward Ronaldo (90% for R$400 million) was the news with the greatest repercussion in Brazilian football this week, with the club transformed into SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol). The blog talked about the matter with Cesar Grafietti, Sports Management and Finance Consultant, responsible for analyzing the balances of the clubs with the Itaú BBA team and for the financial fair play plan for Brazilian football, which the CBF has not yet put into practice. practice.

How did you see Ronaldo’s intention to buy Cruzeiro football?

From what I’ve read so far, it just confirmed what I thought: we still don’t see large foreign investors. Who joined was a Brazilian, who has a sentimental bond with the club, and with local football history.

And these R$ 400 million?

First, without knowing the terms of the negotiation, it is premature to say that the club was valued at R$ 400 million, as this is the amount that will be contributed to make the team move, to reinforce the squad, pay back salaries, and it comes little by little. Why invest BRL 400 million in your business is not the same as buying the club for BRL 400 million. There is still the issue of the association’s debt, which is not clear what the treatment will be.

How do you imagine this transition from the associative cruise to SAF will take place?

I still have many questions about the transition process. It is unknown what treatment will be given to creditors, whether there will be prior negotiation, or whether it will be done in the cold letter of the law, transferring only good assets and leaving the debts in the association. This tends to generate a flurry of arguments. Also because there are FIFA sanctions that need to be paid by SAF, and when they do, there will be claims from other creditors.

The fact of being ahead of a former star who defended the club weighs positively, doesn’t it?

Despite all this, the fact that it is Ronaldo, or a group captained by Ronaldo, brings a more footballing air to the subject, and less of a pure investment made by those outside the field. It seems to me to be a positive solution for the fans, and I hope it will be an incentive for us to have other qualified investors like him.

Were the facts that occurred with Cruzeiro since the relegation predictable?

And I would like to recall something I said at the end of 2019, when Cruzeiro fell, and I was harshly criticized by the fans: I said that the recovery process would be long, difficult and that the club might have to be refounded to resume the competitive path. Well then, the club is going to its third year in Serie B and only has any chance of recovering because it was refounded in the structure of a SAF. I was not mistaken.

And the importance of training a team of professionals?

Hence, we entered new challenges at this time, such as the formation of the management structure. If changes are made only to ownership, then the process tends to be incomplete. We need new ideas and people, while preserving those few professionals who have an ethical and positive history in sport. If it’s to go with the same people who brought us here, then it seems to change everything in order not to change anything. If the future of football involves keeping old acquaintances, then the future may be bleak.

