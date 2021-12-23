Rooster starts reformulation with loans and negotiations – Supersportes

Ecuadorian Alan Franco will be ceded for a year to Charlotte, who plays in the main North American football league (photo: PEDRO SOUZA/ATLTICO – 2/21/21)

If a winning team doesn’t move, in the case of a group, changes are natural. Proof of this is that Atltico is giving up some players for the 2022 season, with defensive midfielder Alan Franco pulling the line. It was on loan until the end of next year to Charlotte, which plays in Major League Soccer, the top football league in the United States.

At 23, he has been little used this season, with 15 appearances in 75 games played by Galo. Coach Cuca used to leave him out of the list of related, as he could only take five foreigners to the bench in national competitions and had players of other nationalities ahead of the Ecuadorian, such as Paraguayan defender Junior Alonso, Argentine guards Zaracho and Nacho Fernndez and forwards Savarino (Venezuelan) and Vargas (Chilean).

The club does not reveal how much it will receive for the temporary admission. What is certain is that it goes with the fixed rights, which provides for the US team’s preference to make the purchase at the end of the loan.

At the North American club, Franco will be commanded by coach Miguel ngel Ramrez. The Spaniard was responsible for recommending the hiring of him, with whom he worked in the days of Independiente Del Valle, in Ecuador.

The Ecuadorian was hired by Atltico in mid-2020, on the recommendation of coach Jorge Sampaoli. He played 48 games with the Alvinegra shirt and scored three goals. He won four titles: two Mineiros (2020 and 2021), the Brazilian (2021) and the Copa do Brasil (2021).

Another foreigner who can follow the same path as Franco Dylan Borrero. The Colombian played 25 games in the 2021 season and is interested in Athletico, who is trying to get his loan. The athletic board paid 1 million euros (about R$ 4.2 million at the time) to Independiente Santa Fe-COL, in January 2020.

Dylan Borrero turns 20 on January 5th and is considered to be very promising. So there is little interest in letting him go now. Anyway, the alvinegra board is open to hearing proposals. Even by players considered as regulars, with Savarino and Guilherme Arana being targeted by clubs abroad and ending the year well valued. Forward Diego Costa does not guarantee that he will stay, despite having a contract until the end of next year.

arrivals

On the other hand, the club is also keen to strengthen itself. He has already signed forward Ademir, who has been a highlight of America in recent seasons, and can make a proposal for midfielder Edenlson, 32, who is at Internacional.

The gacha press says that the player would be inclined to come to Belo Horizonte, considering that he can gain even more chances in the Brazilian national team. The problem is that he has a contract in force with Colorado, which he would only release through financial compensation, which would be around R$ 30 million.

Two athletes who were on loan at Juventude should be used: defender Vtor Mendes and midfielder Guilherme Castilho. And by the beginning of the year, the situation of defensive midfielder Z Welison, whose loan contract to Sport ends this month, must be defined.

ATHLETIC…

club-company

The biggest teams in Brazil are on the way to adopting the club-company model, the Sociedade Annima de Futebol (SAF), predicted the athletic president, Srgio Coelho. According to him, for the time being, there is no movement by the Atltico in this direction, but internal evaluations. “The SAF is a very new law. It is still being studied by all of us. We are very involved to try to understand this law better. From what we have seen – this is my opinion, I am not speaking for the Atltico – in the near future all the great clubs should become SAF”, he declared, projecting an expressive capital contribution.

Sponsorship renewed

ABC da Construo, a specialized finishing network, confirmed that it renewed its sponsorship contract with Atltico until December 2023. The values ​​were not informed, but the company says it reserved R$ 50 million for marketing between 2022 and 2023, the which also includes agreements with clubs such as So Paulo and Flamengo. On the athletic uniform, the logo will be stamped on the back of the shorts.