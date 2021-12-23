Rubens Menin opines on Atlético-MG selling 49.9% of the mall to settle debts: “I’m favorable” | athletic-mg

The construction of Arena MRV, the future home of Atlético-MG as of 2023, was only possible due to the sale of 50.1% of the Diamond Mall mall for R$293 million. Galo follows with 49.9% of the shopping center. And it’s a million dollar percentage. Whether or not to sell the remaining part will be the subject of future meetings of the deliberative council. And the discussion is alive. Rubens Menin, one of the club’s supporters, is in favor.

The great-deserving counselor was at the body’s meeting this Tuesday, and saw the 2022 budget being unanimously approved. In the document, there are BRL 350 million in revenue from the sale of the club’s real estate assets (which would be the mall). The intention, of those who favor the sale of the rest of the Diamond, is to use the money to pay off bank loans at corrosive interest.

– I am in favor of (the sale of Diamond Mall). I made this presentation at the board meeting. If you take Atlético’s income at the Diamond Mall (15% of the rental contract and store gloves until Jan/2024, and 7.5% from 2024 to 2030), it is lower than what we would pay in interest by paying off bank debts . Banks, not debts to supporters. But it is a decision of the council, which is sovereign.

In order for Atlético to put any equity assets up for sale, it needs the approval of 2/3 of the club’s advisors, at a specific meeting. In 2017, 50.1% of Diamond Mall was sold to the company that manages the mall since its opening in 1996. The sale operation was completed on January 11, 2020. In the same year, Galo received an evaluation from Diamond Mall at R$711 million (100%). There was a gain of R$ 138 million on the part of Atlético.

– This matter will be taken to the council in due course. I think that a good negotiation at the Diamond Mall, which will serve to finish cleaning up Atlético, Atlético will be a club that, practically, is in charge of paying only Profut’s installments and that debt to its supporters. Which is a “hot” debt, let’s put it this way. There is no such thing as a hot debt, right? But it’s a mild debt (with the 4 R’s).

In relation to Profut, Atlético-MG’s budget for 2022 provides for R$9.5 million in payments in the club’s fiscal debt renegotiation program.