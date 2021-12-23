Russia agrees to start security talks with US earlier this year

Russia will start talks with US negotiators over security guarantees it wants from the West early next year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday, amid concerns over a backlog of Russian soldiers near the Ukrainian border.

Kiev and the West accuse Russia of considering a new attack on Ukraine as early as next month. Moscow denies it, despite deploying tens of thousands of soldiers at crossings closer to Ukrainian territory.

Last Tuesday (21), President Vladimir Putin said that Russia has no room to retreat from the standoff with the US over what the Russian government sees as unacceptable US military aid to Ukraine that it will be forced to adopt a tough reaction unless the West discards its “aggressive line”.

He said his country wants mandatory security guarantees that certain offensive weapons will not be sent to countries bordering Russia and that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) military alliance will halt its eastward expansion.

Russia has presented the US with a detailed list of security guarantees it wants from the West.

“It is agreed that, as early as next year, bilateral contact between US negotiators and ours will become the first round (of talks),” said Lavrov.