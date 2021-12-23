Safra sees light at the far end of the tunnel and cuts target price by 62% – Money Times

The recovery of IRB (IRBR3) is taking longer than expected to happen, points out the harvest in a report sent to clients this Wednesday (22). The bank cut the target price from R$7.8 to R$4.8 at the end of 2022, following the “neutral” recommendation.

“The recovery of the IRB should take longer than we previously expected, as the negative impact of the outflow is still happening, while even the execution operation also seems to be struggling with high demands”, say analysts Luís F. Azevedo, Silvio Dória and Gabriel Pucci.

They claim that october operating data show a dismal scenario: there was a negative effect from the contracts, with the result of undercreation accumulating a loss of R$ 595 million.

In addition, they highlight that the operation in progress showed the result of the subscription in the red, with R$ 475 million in the year and a claim ratio of 86%.

“We expected a much lower loss ratio and revised our estimates downwards, incorporating higher claims and a more gradual recovery towards a normalized level”, they point out.

Revenue should also take longer to recover, reflecting the IRB’s position to guarantee better contracts, in addition to the bad macroeconomic scenario.

“Our main concern for the IRB in the short term is the execution, not just the tail of the contracts of run-off, but also the continuation of high levels of claims and the execution of the contracts”, they complete.

As a result, Safra expects a loss of R$ 422 million in 2021 and a net profit of R$ 223 million in 2022.

Regarding IRB’s corporate management, analysts point out that the new management has the experience to carry out the turnaround, but the constant changes in important functions of the company’s board may slow down the pace for this to happen.

Recently, Raphael de Carvalho and Willy Jordan Neto assumed the positions of CEO and CFO, respectively, and the director of underwriting, or subscription, left the company.

Not everything is lost

As much as Safra remains skeptical about the action in the short term, the bank remembers that IRB is well positioned in the Brazilian market, with a strong brand, a good database history and an experienced technical team, which should follow through placing the company as the outstanding player in the market.

Recently, the reinsurer took A- rating on AM Best, as well as managed to meet coverage sufficiency needs.

“We highlight that in 2022, the susep it should give more flexibility in capital requirements (wrapping its additional 20% margin on capital risk). Another positive aspect for the IRB should be a better contribution from the financial result network, resulting from the higher level of interest rates”, they say.

IRB papers accumulate a drop of 48% in 2021.