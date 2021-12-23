Salary Allowance: check the dates and who is entitled to receive PIS/Pasep 2022

With the end of the year, Brazilian workers are already counting down to pay the Salary Allowance, the PIS/Pasep 2022. Codefat to workers who comply with the requirements laid down by law.

In 2021, because of the major financial crisis caused by covid-19, part of Brazilians did not have access to the Abono Salarial. In view of this, the Federal Government decided to suspend the payments of the PIS/PASEP salary bonus to use the resource in the Employment and Income Maintenance Benefit (BEm).

The suspension of the benefit was aimed at minimizing the impacts generated by the pandemic. However, in 2022 payment is guaranteed and should occur normally, as in previous years.

The workers who would receive the Pis/Pasep in the second half of 2021 had their payment postponed. Thus, the withdrawals are scheduled to take place together with the 2022 salary bonus.

Salary allowance: when do payments start?

PIS/Pasep payments are scheduled to start in February 2022, according to President Jair Bolsonaro’s economic team.

Payment of PIS is the responsibility of Caixa​. The Social Integration Program (PIS) was created with the objective of promoting the integration of employees from the private sector with the development of the company.

PASEP payment is made by Banco do Brasil. By law, the Civil Servant Heritage Training Program establishes that the Union, States, Municipalities, Federal District and territories contribute with the fund destined to public sector employees.

Who is entitled to receive PIS?

To be eligible for the PIS (Social Integration Program) 2022, the worker needs to meet certain requirements. Check out the list:

Be registered in PIS for at least five years;

Have received an average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages during the base year;

Have exercised paid activity for a Legal Entity, for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year considered for calculation;

Have your data correctly informed by the employer (Legal Person) in the Annual Social Information List (RAIS)/eSocial.

Who is entitled to receive PASEP 2022:

To be eligible for PASEP 2022, a worker must meet certain requirements. Check out the list: