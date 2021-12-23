Salary bonus: PIS/PASEP pays R$1,210 in January; check calendar

As of January 2022, Brazilian workers will have the opportunity to receive up to R$1,210, with the fulfillment of the 2021 PIS/Pasep salary bonus payment schedule.

The calendar will be published in January 2022. The new amount refers to the PIS/PASEP ceiling and is based on the annual adjustment of the minimum wage. The value consists of the projection of the national floor for 2022, established based on current inflation. However, the official value will be defined by the end of this month.

The decision to extend PIS/PASEP payments was taken with the purpose of redirecting the funds to fund the Emergency Employment and Income Maintenance Benefit (BEm).

Value of the PIS/PASEP salary allowance

It is worth noting that the PIS/PASEP payment is gradual, that is, a certain amount is released for each month worked. In this way, after one year of formal service, it is possible to receive the total amount of R$1,210. See below the simulation based on the minimum wage estimate for 2022:

1 month: BRL 100;

2 months: BRL 200;

3 months: BRL 300;

4 months: BRL 400;

5 months: BRL 500;

6 months: BRL 600;

7 months: BRL 700;

8 months: BRL 800;

9 months: R$900;

10 months: R$1,000;

11 months: BRL 1,100;

12 months: BRL 1,210.

Many workers awaiting the 2021 PIS/Pasep salary bonus received the news that payments were postponed to 2022. The government’s objective was to raise funds to fund the Emergency Program for the Maintenance of Employment and Income (BEm).

Now the expectation is that the wage bonus will be released from January of next year.

Who is entitled?

The allowance is a right of workers who had a formal contract for a minimum period of 30 days in the base year, which in this case was 2020.

In addition to the deferred amount, citizens must also receive the allowance for the base year 2021. This means that, in 2022, the benefit can be deposited in double for all those who worked with a formal contract in the two base years mentioned (2020 and 2021 ).

The release of money is made in proportion to the number of months worked, up to the maximum value of one minimum wage. In other words, those who worked only one month receive 1/12 of the national floor, while those who worked in all twelve months are entitled to the full amount.

It is also worth noting that a readjustment in the minimum wage will be carried out, valid from January. According to the most recent government forecast, the value should reach R$1,210 to replace accumulated inflation and avoid loss of purchasing power for Brazilians.

The salary bonus payment schedule has not yet been released, but there are expectations that release will be made in the month of the worker’s birth.

