Salary increase for Ceará civil servants approved; governor and vice are also covered.

It was approved last night, 22, in the Legislative Assembly, the readjustment of 10.74% in the salary of state civil servants in Ceará. The increase will be granted in two installments, half in January and half in May. All public and military servants in the Executive Power of the autarchies and state public foundations are benefited.

A project authored by the Board of Directors was also approved, granting the same percentage of adjustment to Governor Camilo Santana (PT) and Vice-Governor Izolda Cela (PDT). The governor’s salary is the civil servant’s salary cap, and it needs to be increased along with that of civil servants.

In Camilo’s case, the amount will go from R$ 17.6 thousand to R$ 18.5 thousand, as of January 1, 2022. In May, the amount should receive a new increase, reaching close to R$ 19.5 thousand.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and much more. Sign it

Gratuities and restructuring were also approved for employees of the Secretariat of Education, Secretariat of Culture (Secult), Secretariat of Planning and Management (Seplag), Sohidra, Nutec, Secretariats of Cities, Ipece, Secretariat of Agrarian Development, Idace, SPS, SDH , Adagri, Military Police, Issec, Superintendence of Public Works (SOP) and Health Department (Sesa).

According to the leader of the Camilo government at the Assembly, Júlio César Filho (Citizenship), the financial impact is R$293 million.

Doubts, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags