Salary negotiations complete 21 months without readjustment above inflation | Brazil

The readjustment obtained in collective wage negotiations (agreements and conventions) in November only tied with inflation for the period, according to the median calculated by the Foundation Institute for Economic Research (Fipe), published in the Salariometer bulletin. For 21 months, since February last year, the median of readjustments does not result in a real increase for workers, according to data from the foundation.

If, in part of 2020, the sharp drop in activity and the large number of layoffs during the first wave of the pandemic stopped the readjustments, in 2021 the rise in inflation made negotiations more difficult. In November, the median was 11.1%, exactly the inflation measured by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) accumulated in 12 months.

Of all the negotiations that took place in the month, only 6.1% resulted in real wage increases. Another 46.7% managed to restore inflation, while 47.2% had real losses. Even so, the share of readjustments with real loss decreased, according to Fipe. It reached 75% in February. Between August and October it was between 67% and 70%.

The rise in inflation has hampered negotiations and left less income in the hands of families, one of the factors pointed out by analysts as an obstacle to economic growth in this and next year. According to data from the Central Bank based on the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (PNAD-C), the average real income of workers with a formal contract was 6.5% lower in September, the most recent data, compared to the same period. last year.

Looking by professional category and by State, the Salariometer shows that the median adjustments were null and negative in all activities and in all regions. The professional categories that lost the most in November are in the services sector, which suffered the most during the covid-19 pandemic and which, after a period of recovery in the middle of the year, was once again in the negative.

Negotiations in the dyeing and laundry sector, for example, yielded an adjustment 4.1% below inflation, followed by that of workers in restaurants, hotels and tourism, with an adjustment 3.7% below the accumulated INPC. Graphics and publishers (-3.3%), Condominiums and buildings (-3.3%) complete the list. In civil construction, the readjustments negotiated in November had a real loss of 3.1%.

The activities that had the best negotiation result, real zero readjustment, were trade, the chemical, pharmaceutical and plastics industry, transport, storage and communication, mining and quarrying and education.

For Fipe, the INPC should remain high, between 10% and 11% until May, which should hinder real gains in wages in negotiations during that period. Throughout 2021, in no month was the median of readjustments greater than inflation. The worst moment occurred between July and August, when the median was 1.2% and 0.9% below the INPC in 12 months, respectively.