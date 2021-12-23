Salary review of servers in Ceará will be 10.74%, twice

The governor of the state, Camilo Santana (PT), announced that the general overhaul for civil servants in Ceará will be 10.74% twice, half in January and the other in May 2022. Altogether there are 181,400 active civil servants and inactive.

The index is the same as the inflation rate for the last 12 months ending in November this year, as released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). The official inflation forecast to close the year is 10.2%, as forecast by the Central Bank.

As announced on Wednesday, 22, the categories that have undergone salary improvements, which will have repercussions from January of next year, will also receive a general review of 10.74%, which is the case of the Civil and Military Police. The government message has already been sent to the Legislative Assembly of Ceará and the governor expects it to be approved today.

“In this year of 2021, due to a restriction of Federal Law 173, the states were unable to give salary readjustments or increases to public servants in the State of Ceará, but even so, during the year 2021 we negotiated with several categories of workers. State salary improvements and forwarded the projects to the Legislative Assembly, to which they were voted and will have repercussions from January 2022”, said the governor.

Among the categories already negotiated are Criminal Police, state teachers, Military Police, Fire Department, State Comptroller General, TVC, Forensic Expertise (Pefoce). “All of these have already been discussed, negotiated and approved by the Assembly, which will have repercussions from January 2022”, stressed Camilo.

This Wednesday, 22, the governor said that he sent other restructurings, of the professions with which the Executive has already been negotiating throughout this year. He mentions the Health’s salary improvements and the addition of civil servants in the area, which were “barriers”, with an increase in bonuses.

With this, the message to the Assembly also involves salary improvements, for example, for all categories in the Health area; administrative staff of the Department of Education; Culture; Social Protection; Sector of Agriculture, as Agricultural Defense Agency, from the Agrarian Development Secretariat, from Idace, from the Water Resources Secretariat, Sohidra; Ceará Commercial Board (Jucec); Secretariat of Cities; Superintendence of Works (SOP); Ipece; Nutec, Board of Education etc.

