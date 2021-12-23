Samsung Exynos 2200 Has Supposed Teaser Highlighting Gaming Performance Unveiled

It appears that Samsung has already started to boost expectations about the next generation of its own chipset, the Exynos 2200, which is expected to power the Galaxy S22 series in some regions.

A short clip just published by the South Korean manufacturer tells a storyline that takes place during the coronavirus pandemic. In animation, a young man sells his game console for a good cause and is rewarded with a console-level gaming phone.

At the end of the video we see a mobile Exynos 5G chip, possibly the Exynos 2200, which will feature a GPU developed with AMD. According to rumors, the GPU of the new chipset should perform 34% better than the previous generation and bring ray tracing in games.