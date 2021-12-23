Samsung Exynos 2200 Has Supposed Teaser Highlighting Gaming Performance Unveiled

It appears that Samsung has already started to boost expectations about the next generation of its own chipset, the Exynos 2200, which is expected to power the Galaxy S22 series in some regions.
A short clip just published by the South Korean manufacturer tells a storyline that takes place during the coronavirus pandemic. In animation, a young man sells his game console for a good cause and is rewarded with a console-level gaming phone.
At the end of the video we see a mobile Exynos 5G chip, possibly the Exynos 2200, which will feature a GPU developed with AMD. According to rumors, the GPU of the new chipset should perform 34% better than the previous generation and bring ray tracing in games.
The Galaxy S21’s Exynos 2100 chip has benefited considerably from Samsung’s decision to retire internal CPU cores in favor of ARM designs, but the GPU is still a weak point. The Exynos 2200 graphics should get a good boost from AMD’s custom graphics IP.
Rumors suggested that the Exynos 2200 would be released in November, but so far Samsung has not revealed formal dates for the presentation of the new chip. The SoC will likely have the same core architecture as the newcomer Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which will likely power the US Galaxy S22 variants.
In any case, we probably won’t have to wait long to be sure about the performance of the Exynos 2200. There are rumors that Samsung will announce the Galaxy S22 lineup in February. Leaks on the new lineup have been promising, especially those related to the top Galaxy S22 Ultra.
