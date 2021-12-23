Samsung to replace Android with Fuchsia OS on their phones, leakers say

Released in 2016, Fuchsia OS is still relatively “raw” and is currently only found on the Google Nest Hub. The search giant’s intention is to make the system grow initially in the smart home segment to reach smartphones later.

Shortly thereafter, the Ice Universe also collaborated with the rumor, both of whom believe that this software change should only happen in the medium term.

Samsung can abandon Android and adopt Fuchsia OS as the operating system of their future smartphones. The news was revealed by the well-known and trusted Dohyun Kim.

Of course, Samsung won’t be the only manufacturer to “give up Android” and move to Fuchsia OS, as Google’s intention is to make the transition happen broadly.

In the case of the South Korean giant, it is not new that the company collaborates in the development of the new software. Recently, the brand has started to get even more involved in the process and this was evident even in the adoption of the Wear OS on Galaxy Watch devices.

Generally speaking, Fuchsia OS is not much different from Android for the end user, as the main change is in the base of the operating system. Currently, Linux is used as a reference in Android, while Fuchsia is built based on the Zircon microkernel (written in C language).

Looking forward to the Fuchsia OS? Could software be the great replacement for Android? Let us know your opinion here in the comments.