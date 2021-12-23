Santos has competition from three teams for Rodriguinho and should receive an answer by next week

Santos advanced in negotiations to have Rodriguinho in 2022. The club from São Paulo has already sent an official proposal for the 33-year-old player, who will not remain at Bahia for the next season. The information was published by GE and confirmed by Sports Gazette.

The midfielder is a wish of Fábio Carille. The coach worked with the athlete from 2017 to 2018 at Corinthians. On the occasion, the duo won a Brazilian Championship and two Paulistas.

In addition to the coach, Rodriguinho also knows Edu Dracena, the current football manager at Peixe and responsible for the negotiations. The two worked together at Timão in 2015, when they became Brazilian champions.

Santos, however, has competition. As the report found, two other clubs from Seria A do Brasileirão and a team from abroad get in touch with the player. Team names remain confidential.

At the moment, Rodriguinho is on vacation and must submit an answer by the beginning of next week. Knowing Carille and being a team from São Paulo bring the athlete closer to Santos.

The midfielder has a contract only until the end of December with Bahia, relegated to Serie B. The shirt 10 scored ten goals and gave eight assists in 56 games last season. In all, there were 93 matches, 19 goals and nine assists in two years at the club, in addition to the Bahia Championship title in 2020 and the Northeast Cup in 2021.

