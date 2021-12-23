Santos tries to hire forward Clayson, from Bahia | football

Santos is trying to hire forward Clayson, from Bahia.

The 26-year-old player was on loan at Cuiabá, where his contract was terminated after being accused of assaulting a woman. In a statement, he said last Friday that investigations had rejected his participation in the case.

In search of strikers, Santos welcomes the signing. The player pleases coach Fábio Carille, with whom he worked at Corinthians in 2017 and 2018. Adding up the two seasons, the forward played 77 matches and scored seven goals.

Bahia said it will not comment on the negotiation.

In 2021, Clayson took the field 39 times and scored three goals for Cuiabá. The contract with Bahia runs until the end of 2022. Therefore, Santos is seeking an agreement to be able to sign him immediately.

Santos’ negotiations for reinforcements are led by Edu Dracena, the club’s football executive. The director knows about Peixe’s budget and has authorization from the Management Committee to carry out the conversations. The members of the collegiate only “enter” the business to approve or disapprove, in the end.

