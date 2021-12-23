São Paulo arranges renewal with Arboleda and is close to announcing contract extension | São Paulo

Arboleda’s renewal with São Paulo is close to being completed. The club and the player’s representatives reached an agreement to extend the bond until 2025. The signing should take place in the next few days.

Arboleda is on vacation in Ecuador, something that could delay the formalization of the renovation. This is expected to happen before the turn of the year.

The negotiation has been extended in recent months for several reasons. First, due to a discrepancy between the salary figures presented. Then, by friction between the player’s agents.

Since the beginning, São Paulo has had a dialogue with José Chamorro, an Ecuadorian businessman appointed by Arboleda to lead the negotiation. However, in recent days, the club has received a protest from agent Joseph Lee, who claims to have a power of attorney on the player.

There was wear and tear and demands on the part of Kirin Soccer, Joseph Lee’s company, which did not hide the discomfort with São Paulo, including the good relations between the parties since the hiring of Hernanes. The club admits negotiations with Chamorro for having been the person indicated by Arboleda for the negotiations.

After this disagreement, São Paulo bypassed the situation and managed to reach an agreement with the parties. Arboleda will receive a salary increase, one of the main demands of the player and representatives.

With the departure of Bruno Alves and Rodrigo Freitas, São Paulo has so far had five defenders in the squad: Arboleda, Miranda, Léo, Diego Costa and Walce.

