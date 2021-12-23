São Paulo pays first installment of termination with Crespo; parties still line up agreement details | São Paulo

São Paulo paid the first installment of Hernán Crespo’s contract termination on Tuesday. The coach was fired in October after not getting good results in the Brazilian Championship.

Even with this payment, there are still pending issues in the agreement to be resolved. Crespo and his representatives did not accept an item in the proposal sent by the club and are still talking to settle this issue. They threatened to join FIFA if this was not resolved.

The item under debate remains secret by both sides, who try to smooth out all the edges before more drastic action is taken.

1 of 2 Hernán Crespo, São Paulo coach, during the match against Cuiabá — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net Hernán Crespo, São Paulo coach, during the match against Cuiabá — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net

Crespo and the committee conceded most of the offers to reduce the club’s financial loss due to the resignation. São Paulo is experiencing a serious financial crisis, with debts of over R$ 600 million, and will only start paying the coach and former professionals from 2022 onwards, in eight installments.

To fire Hernán Crespo, the club would need to pay more than R$4 million to the Argentine technical committee. However, there were negotiations for weeks to reduce the value.

Crespo’s contract with São Paulo provided for a gradual reduction in the termination fine. If it happened this year, the value would be $750,000. If it took place in 2022, it would drop to 500 thousand euros (R$ 2.7 million).

Crespo left São Paulo after winning the Campeonato Paulista, breaking a fast of more than eight years without achievements, but facing an evident drop in performance in the Brasileirão and eliminations in the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil.

In all, the Argentine managed the team in 53 matches, with 24 wins, 19 draws and ten defeats. The utilization was 57.23%.

+ See how Tricolor is moving on the market

+ Watch everything from São Paulo on TV Globo, sportv and ge: