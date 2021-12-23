São Paulo releases goalkeeper Denis Junior, who will sign definitively with Bahia | football

Bahia is close to confirming the acquisition of goalkeeper Denis Júnior, 23 years old. The athlete was loaned to Tricolor by São Paulo until the end of the season and is now permanently in Salvador until December 2023 .

THE ge found that Denis arrives in Salvador next Monday to sign the definitive contract. Wanted, Bahia declined to comment on the matter.

According to Carlos Belmonte, São Paulo’s football director, the São Paulo club will retain 30% of the athlete’s economic rights. Transaction amounts were not disclosed.

1 of 1 São Paulo releases Denis Junior, who will sign definitively with Bahia — Photo: Rubens Chiri/saopaulofc.net São Paulo releases Denis Junior, who will sign definitively with Bahia — Photo: Rubens Chiri/saopaulofc.net

Last Tuesday, the termination of the athlete’s loan with Bahia was announced in the Daily Newsletter (BID), of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). With the signing of the contract, a new registration will be carried out.

This week, Denis posted a video on his social networks recalling the 2021 season with Bahia. The goalkeeper is on vacation in Minas Gerais, where his family lives.

Denis Júnior was trained in the youth categories of Mirassol and São Paulo. He has been in the professional squad of the São Paulo team since 2019, but he had no chance of playing official matches for the team.