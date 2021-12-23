São Paulo State Civil Servant Hospital has crowded corridors, patients with flu-like symptoms lying on the floor and delays in care | São Paulo

At the São Paulo State Civil Servant Hospital, in the south of São Paulo, patients complain about the lack of doctors, capacity and delays in care. People who sought care with flu-like symptoms were lying in the hallways and even on the floor for lack of space.

Between the afternoon of Wednesday (22) and the morning of this Thursday (23), many people gathered in the waiting rooms while waiting for assistance. With the delay, many gave up going to the doctor and returned home.

In addition to the chaos of the population, there were also complaints about the care of some employees of the health unit.

“I saw people who arrived at 7am. [Os funcionários] They even treat people very badly who are lying on the floor, sitting on the bench because they are really bad”, complains a patient.

A lady who had been waiting for more than two hours to pass the screening was also sorry. “There is only one nurse attending the triage and three doctors, and there are a lot of people inside”, he said.

The school organization agent Rosilene Aparecida accompanied a patient who was trying to be hospitalized and was waiting for hours. “I already came with a paper for hospitalization and so far she has not been hospitalized. A total disregard.”

The Institute of Medical Assistance to the State Civil Servant of São Paulo says that the hospital receives between 500 and 600 people a day in the unit’s emergency room and the average time of care in triage is 15 minutes, but in recent weeks there has been an increase in cases of patients with respiratory symptoms. The hospital says it is hiring health professionals to meet the needs imposed by the high demand.

Flu cases increase in several cities in the State of SP

At UPA Santo Amaro and UPA Vila Mariana, also in the South Zone, the scenario of overcrowding and delays in service was also repeated. A patient recorded images inside the UPA Vila Mariana that also show a patient lying on the floor while waiting.

The city of São Paulo receives this Thursday 400,000 doses of flu vaccine and starts immunizing on Friday (24), pregnant women, the elderly and children under 5 years old who have not yet taken the vaccine. In total, 1 million doses were ordered from the Butantan Institute.

