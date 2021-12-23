São Paulo street carnival has 28 canceled parades, from Daniela Mercury to Gloria Groove – São Paulo

Twenty four blocks canceled the participation of Street carnival in São Paulo in 2022. The list was published this Thursday, 23, in the official diary, and includes parades of popular artists and producers, such as Pipoca da Rainha (Daniela Mercury), Glorious Block (Gloria Groove), Abrava Block (James Abravanel) and Block of Kondzilla (especially linked to funk), and from local clubs such as Te Amo, Mas Só Como Friend, Vem Ku Nóis Ó and Daughters of the Moon.

Like advance of the Ômicron variant and the flu outbreaks, uncertainty has grown about the realization of the street carnival across the country. In São Paulo, the City Hall has highlighted that the final decision will be taken by Health and there is an expectation that it will be announced by the end of the month.

So far, cancellations in São Paulo total 28 parades, as three blocks were registered for more than one procession. Of the total, eight had been authorized in November. The list does not include, for now, the Bloco do Preta, from singer Preta Gil, who announced that she will not appear in the 2022 carnival.

As showed the report of state, part of the blocks signed up with hesitation and will decide whether to parade in fact only closer to the date, while others resumed in-person rehearsals and started to promote parties. According to the regulation of the street carnival, cancellations without charge for the associations are allowed up to 30 days in advance. If communicated in a shorter period, the punishment is the prohibition to parade for two consecutive years.

The publication in the official diary it also includes the release of another 92 parades in the city, in addition to the 440 approved in November. In all, therefore, the city has 524 authorized processions (with the subtraction of the eight admitted who canceled). However, another 119 are pending and will be able to send the missing documents until December 28, with permission depending on the fulfillment of prerequisites of the regulation.

To the state, Célio de Azevedo, one of the founders of the block Vem Ku Nóis Ó, confirmed that the decision to cancel was motivated by the health situation. “We are in the containment phase of the covid-19 virus and other variants. Awareness, responsibility and respect for health”, he stated. Created at the end of 2015, the association brought together 15 thousand people on the streets of Freguesia do Ó, in the north, in the last carnival, according to Azevedo.

Singer Daniela Mercury had already signaled that she would not participate in this year’s street carnival. “I’m sorry to announce this, but we evaluated the situation well and came to the conclusion that the scenario is very uncertain,” he declared.

Block Filhas da Lua, from Bixiga, communicated the decision on a social network. “We inform you that the activities of the Filhas da Lua block are still suspended indefinitely”, he highlighted. “The Block’s founders are in dialogue to resolve some issues. For this reason, the joint decision was taken that we will not parade at the 2022 Street Carnival.”

Among the new confirmations, there are new and traditional blocks in the city, such as Esfarrapado, and also famous nationally popular artists, such as Navio Pirata (from the BaianaSystem group) and Good Crazy (from the player Daniel Alves). The list of authorized parades also includes Acadêmicos do Baixo Augusta, Galo da Madrugada, Frevo Mulher (by Elba Ramalho), Bicho Maluco Beleza (Alceu Valença), Monobloco and others.

In three moments, the ordinance published on Thursday highlights that the “definitive authorization to carry out the Street Carnival of the City of São Paulo in 2022 is subject to release by COVISA (Health Surveillance Coordination)”.

The street carnival is being organized and planned by the City Hall, which announced the official sponsor (a subsidiary of Ambev) in early November, for R$23 million. To the press, the mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) has highlighted the financial impact that an eventual cancellation would cause to the cultural sector and street vendors who work during the parades.

The Nunes administration expects to attract 15 to 18 million people. The program is mostly concentrated in eight days: February 19th and 20th (pre-carnival), February 26th, 27th, February 28th and March 1st (carnival) and March 5th and 6th (post-carnival).

Parade entries dropped 9.68% in SP street carnival

After year-on-year growth in previous editions, registrations for the next carnival dropped 9.68%. There were 867 requests for fashion shows for 2022, compared to 960 for 2020.

The number of parades held compared to those registered tends to drop until Carnival, for reasons related to sponsorship, logistics and others. In 2020, 670 parades were held, according to the municipal balance.

Enrollments also dropped in Rio, from 731 to 620, a reduction of 15.18%. There, the numbers also usually vary until Carnival arrives. Of the total in 2020, for example, 441 were allowed to take place.

A survey by the Municipal Tourism Observatory, carried out in 2020, indicated that 73.6% of revelers live in the city and that 50.4% go to more than one parade. Among the visitors, 59.3% live in Greater São Paulo, 20.7% in the interior of São Paulo, 19.4% in other states and 0.6% outside the country.

Another data pointed out in the survey is that the public mostly uses public transport to go to the parades, mainly buses or trains (51.4%) and buses (31.6%). During programming, there are frequent cases of stations and vehicles with high capacity.

In a press conference held in October this year, the City Hall highlighted that 85% of the public attends about 10% of the blocks, medium and large. The so-called mega-blocos are generally led by associations and popular artists and are concentrated in large streets, such as Rua da Consolação and the surroundings of Ibirapuera Park, among others.

See the list of blocks that canceled the parades at the São Paulo street carnival:

Fresquinhas (Vila Prudente sub-prefecture)

Tarsilas & Andrades (Sé subprefecture)

Arena Folia (Vila Prudente subprefecture)

Abrava Block (Pinheiros Subprefecture)

Kondzilla Block (Pinheiros Subprefecture)

Created Cobra (Butantã sub-prefecture)

Bloco da Osse (Santo Amaro sub-prefecture)

Block Filhas da Lua (Sé subprefecture, with three parades)

O Baile (Pinheiros sub-prefecture, with two parades)

Block TT (Pinheiros subprefecture, with two parades)

Carna-Grime (Sé sub-prefecture)

KiaMor de Carnaval (Pinheiros borough)

Bloco das Gloriosas (Mooca subprefecture)

Band Mon Amour (Freguesia do Ó/Brasilândia sub-prefecture)

Street Block Vem Ku Nóis Ó (Subprefecture Freguesia do Ó/Brasilândia)

Bufalos de Vila Prudente Carnival Block (Vila Prudente sub-prefecture)

Carnafluxo (Vila Prudente sub-prefecture)

Vra Power (Sé subprefecture)

Bloc of Fubá (Sé subprefecture)

Council of Samba (Vila Prudente sub-prefecture)

Te Amo Mas Só Como Friend Block (Pinheiros subprefecture)

Afoxé Filhos de Gandhy SP (Sé subprefecture)

Queen’s Popcorn (Sé subprefecture)

Piruka/Kondzilla Block (Lapa Subprefecture)