SBT changes the programming and creates a newscast to fight the General Balance Sheet · TV News

In an audience crisis and with difficulty to defeat Record in the afternoon and night tracks, SBT will have a new schedule from January 10th. This Tuesday (22), Silvio Santos’ station confirmed the launch of a “lunchtime” newscast, SBT Notícias, which will go head-to-head with the General Balance Sheet and Globo’s journalistic banner.

The hours of some attractions will also be changed. Vem Pra Cá will be the biggest loser, as it will no longer air from 9:30 am to 11:00 am to have only half an hour: from 4:30 pm to 5:00 pm.

With that, Bom Dia & Cia, which will have the reinforcement of a new package of drawings, according to the TV news had anticipated, it will become an exclusively morning attraction in the middle of the month of school holidays and will air between 9:30 and 12:00.

Soon after, SBT Notícias will go on air. According to the website TV Pop, which published the change of grid at first hand, the person responsible for presenting the news will be Darlisson Dutra. The Primeira Impacto will not change its schedule, but will be divided only between Dudu Camargo and Marcão do Povo.

The new newscast will air until 2:15 pm and will air in Greater São Paulo. In other words, it will compete in public with the Balanço Geral, presented by Reinaldo Gottino on Record, and with the traditional trio of Globo (SP1, Globo Esporte and Jornal Hoje).

Last year, SBT even put a rerun of First Impact on the afternoon track, but the ratings plummeted, and the idea was quickly cancelled.

In the new grid, Family Cases, Roda a Roda, Gossiping and the afternoon soaps will continue to air at the same time. See below how it looks: