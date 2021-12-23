SBT launches new TV news and Silvio Santos’ daughters lose space | Gabriel Perline

Playback/SBT Silvia Abravanel and Patricia Abravanel will have reduced spaces as of January

SBT has just sent out a statement with its new schedule valid as of January 10th and some details caught our attention: the launch of a new newscast and the substantial reduction in the time of Patricia and Silvia Abravanel on the network’s screen.

Patricia is the most harmed. Although she is away due to the Silvio Santos Program, SBT confirms her stay at Vem Pra Cá, which will stop being morning once again and will become afternoon. And instead of being 1h30min long, it will last only 30 minutes. Bom Dia & Cia, on the other hand, will lose 45 minutes, and will be shown earlier: from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm.

It will be at this moment that the new version of SBT Notícias will be launched, a local newscast under the command of Darlisson Dutra in São Paulo. Information about the journalist’s casting was given first-hand by the website TV Pop, and confirmed to the column by SBT. The program will air until 2:15 pm, and the objective of Silvio Santos’ station is to try to go head-to-head with Record’s Balanço Geral crew.

Who was also punished in the new grid is Chris Flores and the Gofocalizador gang. The program lost 30 minutes in duration, and will be shown from 15:45 to 16:30, passing the baton to Vem Pra Cá. Starting at 5 pm, the station will air its range of Mexican soap operas. And it is worth remembering that on January 17th, SBT will premiere the plot Se leave Nos, in place of Te Dou a Vida.

The January news package also includes a new batch of episodes from Mestres da Saboagem, a gastronomy reality show led by Sérgio Marone, and also new episodes of Te Devo Essa Brasil, with Dony De Nuccio. Both debut on January 8th.