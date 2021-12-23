SBT makes a drastic change, puts Vem Pra Cá in the afternoon and launches a newspaper to stop Record

THE SBT announced drastic programming changes to try to leverage the audience. Starting in January, Silvio Santos’ station will have a redesigned grid, with a newspaper at lunchtime, the gossiping shortened and the Come here in the afternoon.

In the morning, First Impact will continue at its current time, from 4:00 am to 9:30 am. From there, the changes begin. Bom Dia e Cia will start after the police newscast by Dudu Camargo and Marcão do Povo and will bring new drawings. Drawings such as Tom & Jerry, Bakugan, Three Too Many Spies, The Young Titans, and The Fast & Furious will be part of the program.

SBT debuts new newspaper

The children’s attraction, however, will be closed two hours before. Bom Dia e Cia will be on the air until noon. From 12:00 onwards, the station will debut the new SBT News, which will have the mission of clashing with Record’s General Balance Sheet. The journalist will be aired only for São Paulo.

Subsequently, the Family Cases will continue at 2:15 pm, followed by Roda a Roda, at 3:15 pm. Who will suffer with the new programming will be Gossiping, which will lose thirty minutes of duration.

Gossiping shorter

The afternoon, led by Chris Flores, will be shown from 15:45 to 16:30. It will then go live the Come Pra Here with a greatly reduced version. The program presented by Gabriel Cartolano will have only thirty minutes long, staying on the grid from 4:30 pm to 5:00 pm. It will be an hour less than it currently has.

This is one more SBT’s attempt to try to stop the drop in ratings. The channel is experiencing an unprecedented crisis of ibope since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic. The most problematic track has been the afternoon period.

In early December, Silvio Santos’ channel made the first major change. However, the changes only made the audience worse. and the afternoon programs, such as Casos de Família, Roda a Roda and Fofocalizador, now have indices between 2 and 4 points on average.

Before, on January 8th, Saturday’s schedule will have some changes. Te Devo Essa, by Dony de Nuccio, will be shown at 9:30 pm. Then, at 10:30 pm, the new season of the reality Masters of Sabotage, presented by Sérgio Marone, opens.

On the same day, the Animated Saturday will bring new cartoons: Superbook, She-ra, Rainbow High and the special exhibition of the animation “Sing, Who Sings His Males Amazes”. Then, at 12pm, SBT will air new series: iCarly, Brilhante Victoria and Henry Danger.

What did you think? Follow @siteentrete on Instagram to see the latest celebrity news and leave your comment clicking here. MOST READ