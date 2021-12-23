SC asks suspension of sending doses of Pfizer, but some municipalities register lack of immunizing agent | Santa Catarina

Santa Catarina was one of the states that asked the Ministry of Health to temporarily suspend sending doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine . In the midst of this request, municipalities such as Joinville, in the North, Blumenau, in the Itajaí Valley, and Xanxerê, in the West, reported lack of this immunizing agent .

The Board of Epidemiological Surveillance (Dive) reported that it did distribution of vaccines on Tuesday (21) and there is another one scheduled for this Wednesday (22) (see more information below). Dive also said in a note that it makes the daily monitoring of stocks. “As soon as necessary, the State will request the resumption of shipments by the Ministry of Health,” he said.

The reduction of the interval from five to four months for the booster dose in adults increased the demand for the immunizing agent in the municipalities. The measure took effect on Monday (20) in Santa Catarina and Pfizer’s vaccine is preferably applied as a booster, according to Dive.

On Tuesday, the state confirmed the first case of the omicron variant. The patient is 66 years old and lives in Jaraguá do Sul, in the North. He was infected with the variant on a trip to South Africa, according to Dive. The elderly person has the complete vaccination schedule and had mild symptoms.

The reduction in the booster dose interval was given as justification for the lack of Pfizer vaccine in Blumenau and Joinville, as there was an increase in demand for immunization. Both counties told the NSC that they have already asked the state for more doses. They are expected to arrive this week.

1 of 2 Vaccination against Covid-19 in Blumenau — Photo: Eraldo Schnaider Vaccination against Covid-19 in Blumenau — Photo: Eraldo Schnaider

In Xanxerê, the municipality has not yet managed to apply the booster dose with an interval of four months due to lack of doses. According to the city, this should take place in January. The municipality expects to receive a shipment from Pfizer on Thursday (23), which will be used to vaccinate adults and adolescents.

In Florianópolis, Lages, in Serra, Criciúma, in the south, and Chapecó, in the west, there is a stock of the immunizing agent.

According to the Superintendent of Health Surveillance of Santa Catarina, Eduardo Macário, these municipalities will not run out of doses, as the state has enough stock to serve all cities. In fact, this is one of the reasons for the temporary suspension of the shipment.

“We have a total of more than 604 thousand doses of the Pfizer vaccine available to all municipalities,” said the superintendent.

He stated that, since the beginning of December, municipalities have reduced the number of requests for the immunizing agent.

“As you take it from the temperature of -80°C and put it to the administration transport temperature, which is 2°C to 8°C, it has a period of up to 30 days to be administered. So the municipalities they asked for fewer and fewer doses to be made available,” he said.

Dive said in a statement on Thursday that the distribution of vaccines against Covid-19 occurs weekly, in response to requests made by the municipal health departments. The most recent shipment occurred on Tuesday, with 61,657 doses for the application of dose 1, dose 2 and booster dose.

Another distribution is planned for this Wednesday afternoon, with 83,178 doses also for dose 1, dose 2 and booster. Another shipment is scheduled for next Tuesday (28), also based on requests from the Health Departments.

Status of Covid-19 in SC

Since March 2020, Santa Catarina has registered 1,238,751 people infected with the coronavirus. Of those, 20,135 died. The data are from this Tuesday’s state government bulletin.

Regarding the Covid-19 risk map, released on Saturday (18) by the state government, all regions are at the lowest risk for the disease.

2 of 2 Covid-19 risk map in Santa Catarina, December 18, 2021 — Photo: SES/Divulgação Covid-19 risk map in Santa Catarina, on December 18, 2021 — Photo: SES/Divulgação

