Scholarships are up slightly with new studies on omicrons; inflation in the US and Brazil and more issues that will shake the market today

Most world markets operate at a slight high this Thursday morning (23), the last session before Christmas, after the latest studies on Covid-19 raised hopes that the global recovery could resist the spread of the new Ômicron variant .

US consumer confidence and home sales have helped to bring back some of the optimism, as have studies indicating the new variant may be less likely to get patients to hospitals than the delta.

In the US, the PCE, the Fed’s favorite measure for consumer prices, is released at 10:30 am. At the same time, requests for weekly unemployment benefits are also issued. Refinitiv economists project 205,000 orders.

Officials, however, remain cautious as the variant spreads rapidly. In China, the city of Xi’an was blocked to contain the spread of the virus.

Researchers in Scotland and Imperial College London found signs of lower hospitalization rates among people with Ômicron. The new data add to a study showing that South Africans are 70% less likely to develop serious illness and 80% less likely to be hospitalized if they contract Ômicron.

In addition, a new anti Covid-19 pill developed by Pfizer has been cleared for emergency use in the US.

In Brazil, in retaliation for budget cuts in the Federal Revenue, the National Sindifisco (National Union of Tax Auditors of the Revenue) reported yesterday (22) that at least 324 auditors handed over their leadership positions and commissioned functions in various areas of the agency.

According to the union, the final number of vacant posts has not yet been consolidated and could reach 500 across the country.

On Tuesday, Congress approved the 2022 Budget with a reserve of R$1.7 billion to readjust police salaries. According to Sindifisco, the release of these resources was possible through cuts in the Federal Revenue’s funds in 2022.

In addition, the union claims that the agreement to regulate the payment of bonuses to employees of the agency was not complied with.

On the economic agenda, the deceleration of fuels should allow relief from the December IPCA-15 (at 9 am). The Refinitiv consensus projects an increase of 0.8%, which would be the first rate below 1% since August. Check out the highlights:

1. World Scholarships

United States

US futures indices rose slightly on Thursday morning (23), as investors look beyond previous nervousness about the spread of the omicron variant.

Markets reacted to a study in South Africa – where the strain was first discovered – suggesting a reduced risk of hospitalization and serious illness compared to the delta.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Future (USA), +0.11%

S&P 500 Future (USA), +0.06%

Nasdaq Future (USA), -0.08%

Asia

Asian markets closed higher.

Nikkei (Japan), +0.83% (closed)

Shanghai SE (China), +0.57% (closed)

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), +0.40% (closed)

Kospi (South Korea), +0.46% (closed)

Europe

European markets are mostly trading bullish with investors looking for signs that the omicron variant is not as severe as previously feared. Airline stocks post gains.

FTSE 100 (UK), -0.07%

Dax (Germany), +0.25%

CAC 40 (France), +0.23%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +0.01%

Commodities

After following yesterday’s rally, partially spurred on by a larger-than-expected drop in US oil inventories last week, oil prices have shifted slightly lower this morning.

WTI Oil, -0.40%, at US$ 72.47 a barrel

Brent Oil, -0.41%, at US$ 74.98 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Stock Exchange was down by -0.65% to RMB 692.50, equivalent to $108.70

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, -2.23% to $48,314.37 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Agenda of the day and news about Covid

Brazil

09:00: IPCA-15 December, economists consulted by Refinitiv expect a 0.8% increase in the monthly basis and a 10.45% increase in the annual comparison

9:30 am: November Caged

USA

10:30 am: November PCE Index

10:30 am: November PCE core, expected increase of +0.4% on a monthly basis, according to Refinitiv projections

10:30 am: Durable goods for November, expected increase of +1.6%, according to Refinitiv projections

10:30 am: Grain Export (USDA) Weekly

10:30 am: Weekly Jobless Claims, Refinitiv’s projection is 205,000 claims

12:00: December Consumer Confidence

12:00: New homes in November

Study suggests that Ômicron has a lower risk of hospitalization than Delta

A South African study suggests reduced risks of hospitalization and serious illness in people infected with the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus compared to Delta, although the authors say that part of this is likely due to the high immunity of the population.

The study, which was not peer-reviewed, found that people diagnosed with Omicron in South Africa between October 1 and November 30 were 80% less likely to be admitted to hospital than those diagnosed with another variant in the same period. . The study also found that people who were hospitalized with Ômicron were 70% less likely to develop serious illness than those admitted with Delta.

Brazil

Brazil registered 137 deaths by Covid-19 in 24 hours. The moving average of deaths by Covid in 7 days in Brazil was 111, down 39% compared to the level of 14 days earlier, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 3,055, which represents a drop of 63% compared to the level of 14 days before.

It reached 142,296,139 of people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil, equivalent to 66.71% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 160,864,211 people, representing 75.41% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 24,060,820 people, or 11.28% of the population.

3. Government leader rejects approval of reforms in 2022

The government leader in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), said yesterday (22) that he does not believe in a favorable environment for the approval of structural reforms next year. The parliamentarian’s assessment is that the electoral dispute will contaminate the analysis of tax and administrative reforms, which need the support of at least 308 deputies and 49 senators.

According to Barros, the subtitles that bet on the candidacies of Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Sergio Moro (Podemos) will not deliver votes necessary for the reforms to be approved by the Legislative Power in the year that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will run for reelection.

Salary adjustment for police officers in the budget

Members of President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) allied base point out that there was a strategic failure by Bolsonaro to articulate in favor of the federal police’s readjustment in the 2022 Budget. They are betting that other categories will increase the pressure to be covered before next year’s election.

Even without an inspector to attend to possible requests, the expectation is that the president will have to give in to tie up professionals in the categories that have supported his election in 2018. 2022.

4. Credit will slow down in 2022, after two years of strong growth

After two years at a strong pace, credit will slow down in 2022. Weak economic activity, inflation, higher interest rates and the end of emergency programs tend to dampen demand, both for companies and families.

The Central Bank (BC) forecasts a 9.4% growth in the credit stock next year, after an expansion of 15.5% in 2020 and an expected increase of 14.6% in 2021. The BC forecast is more optimistic than the median of private sector analysts, which indicates expansion of 6.6% in 2022, according to the last pre-Copom questionnaire. It is also greater than the expectations of the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), which in its survey of banking economy collects from the sector a forecast of a 7.3% increase in the balance.

Fiscal Scenario Signals High Public Debt

Despite the starting point for the relationship between gross debt and GDP in Brazil being better than expected at the beginning of 2021, the PEC dos Precatórios, the high Selic rate and weak prospects for the activity did not remove a debt trajectory that could reach 100% of GDP in this decade.

5. Corporate Radar

Petrobras (PETR4; PETR3)

Petrobras (PETR4; PETR3) informed that it has completed the sale of its entire stake in 12 onshore exploration and production fields, called Polo Remanso, located in the state of Bahia, to Petro Recôncavo (RECV3).

After compliance with the conditions precedent, the operation was concluded with the payment of US$ 7.3 million to the state-owned company, with the adjustments provided for in the contract. The amount received at closing is added to the amount of US$ 4 million paid to Petrobras upon signing the sales contract.

The company will still receive US$ 5 million one year after the closing of the operation, an amount to be corrected based on the conditions established in the contract.

Petrobras (PETR4; PETR3) also presented this Wednesday (22) to the National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANP) the review of the Integrated Development Plan (PD) for the Tupi Shared Deposit and the Iracema Area.

In this review, the Tupi Consortium proposes new investments to increase production and, consequently, maximize the generation of value in this field in the long term.

In addition, Petrobras (PETR4; PETR3) informed that its Board of Directors approved the allocation of BRL 270 million that will be used throughout 2022 in the social program for access to cooking gas cylinders (liquefied petroleum gas – LPG) to families in vulnerable situations.

The amount is complementary to the R$30 million allocated in 2021, totaling R$300 million by the end of 2022.

Gerdau (GGBR4), Gerdau Metallurgy (GOAU4) and Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6)

Gerdau (GGBR4) informed that the company, Metalúrgica Gerdau (GOAU4) and Seiva received payment of R$ 1.062 billion in losses with a loan from Eletrobras (ELET3; ELET6).

The lawsuit is in the 14th Civil Court of the Judicial District of Rio de Janeiro.

The companies were authorized, on 10/18/2021, to raise the amount of R$ 422 million, considered “uncontroversial” by Eletrobras itself, which occurred on 10/29/2021;

On 10/28/2021, the companies presented guarantee insurance in the amount of R$ 1.049 billion, having been accepted by the Judiciary Branch and granted the withdrawal of the judicial deposit of equivalent value on 11/30/2021.

American (AMER3)

Americanas (AMER3) approved the distribution of interest as remuneration on equity (JCP), in proportion to its participation in the capital stock, in the total gross amount of R$ 550.6 million, which represents a gross amount of R $0.61303854 for each common share.

The company also approved a capital increase of a maximum of R$468 million.

(With Estadão, Bloomberg and Agência Brasil)

