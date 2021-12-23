scientists find the oldest family

posted on 12/23/2021 06:00



(credit: Courtesy of Corinium Museum, copyright Cotswold District Council)

Thanks to DNA analysis, a group of international researchers discovered that one of the best preserved Neolithic tombs in the UK housed five generations of a single family. Experts evaluated fragments that belonged to individuals buried approximately 5,700 years ago—circa 3700 to 3600 BC—about 100 years after agriculture was introduced to the region. The data were presented in the latest issue of the specialized journal Nature and reveal the oldest family tree in the world.

The collective tomb evaluated by the scientists, located in Hazleton North, in the mountainous region of the Cotswolds-Severn, has compartmentalized areas, constructed in the shape of an L. The researchers analyzed DNA extracted from the bones and teeth of 35 individuals buried within two of these areas and found that 27 of them were close biological relatives.

The majority of the group descended from four women who had children with the same man. According to scientists, men were generally buried closer to their parents and brothers. No evidence was found that another eight individuals analyzed were biological relatives of the rest of the group, which may suggest that direct kinship was not the only criterion for inclusion in the old cemetery, the team considers.

“It was hard to imagine, just a few years ago, that we would ever know so much about these Neolithic structures and traditions. “, emphasizes, in a statement, Ron Pinhasi, a researcher at the University of Vienna, Austria, and one of the authors of the study.

For David Reich, a researcher at Harvard University, in the United States, and one of the authors of the study, the data obtained open the door for further similar genetic analysis, capable of helping to reveal other details related to the funerary rituals of ancestral peoples . “This study reflects what I think is the future of the study of ancient DNA: with archaeologists managing to evaluate, with quality, archaic genetic structures and being able to answer questions that are really important to them”, he justifies.