Season 2 hits 142 million hours seen in just 3 days · TV News

Available on Netflix since last Friday (17), the second season of The Witcher returned on a high on the platform and was watched for 142 million hours worldwide in its first three days. The official numbers were released by the streaming giant this Wednesday (22).

This week’s global top 10 ranking confirms the public’s anticipation for the new episodes of the series. The effects were also felt in the first season of The Witcher, which secured the second position with 49 million hours in the series category.

The two stages of the attraction starring Henry Cavill far outperform the third-placed Titans. The series about DC Comics’ teen heroes was seen for “only” 23.8 million hours by users of the platform.

Season two follows Geralt de Rivia (Cavill) who, convinced that Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) died in the gruesome Battle of Sodden, takes Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) to the safest place he knows, his childhood home, Kaer Morhen, where wizards are trained.

As the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons fight for supremacy outside its walls, Geralt tries to protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power Ciri has within her.

Inspired by the eponymous books by the Polish Andrzej Sapkowski, the second season of the series also has new faces in the cast. Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton), Kevin Doyle (Downton Abbey), Liz Carr (The OA) and Simon Callow (Outlander) are newcomers to the Netflix attraction.

With the success of the series, the streaming service has already confirmed the Renewal of The Witcher for Season Three . A spin-off titled Blood Origin has also been announced and is scheduled to premiere in 2022.

Watch the trailer for the second season of The Witcher below: