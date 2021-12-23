see how to reduce risks so you don’t get sick

Photo: Disclosure





The Holy Spirit confirmed, this Wednesday (22), the first case of community transmission of the Ômicron variant of covid-19. In addition, since last week, the state has registered an increase in patients with flu-like symptoms in emergency care units in Greater Vitória.

With the holiday season approaching, the doctors’ recommendation is for people to redouble their care and attention to symptoms, which can be confused.

The infectologist Ana Carolina D’Ettorres recalls that the symptoms of flu and covid-19 are similar.

“Both are characterized by high fever that persists in the first few days of symptoms, coughing, stuffy nose, headache, body ache and loss of appetite. Some groups are particularly concerned because they are more susceptible,” he said.

The doctor reminds that, in case of fever, the orientation is for patients to seek medical care, either through teleconsultation or in person.

“In febrile flu syndromes, it is recommended that the person seek medical care, either by teleconsultation or in person, for a better assessment, especially elderly people, pregnant women and children”, warns the specialist.

Will this be the Christmas of hugs?

For the doctor, the moment still calls for caution. With the advance of vaccination, unlike last year, this Christmas it will be possible to gather the family.

According to Ana Carolina, whoever has the complete vaccination schedule can embrace the family members who are part of the daily life, but the doctor reminds that some care needs to continue.

“To interact with more distant family members, the use of masks is still recommended”, he stressed.

Backyard or dining room: what are the best places to celebrate Christmas and New Year?

According to specialists, the ideal is that the end-of-year celebrations take place in well-ventilated places. Parties that take place indoors require greater care.

The infectologist’s recommendation is that people keep their mask on, removing it only to eat and drink. “The ideal is to restrict the number of participants to the minimum possible”, said Ana Carolina.

care must continue

The specialist reinforces the importance of people continuing to wear masks, especially in closed environments, to avoid agglomerations, to sanitize their hands and to avoid close contact with people who are showing flu-like symptoms.

“Prefer gatherings with people you are familiar with and open environments with better air circulation. Avoid sharing cutlery and glasses”, he adds.