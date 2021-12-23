see what is known about the virus and how to prevent the disease

Given the increase in cases of Influenza A H3N2 in Brazilian states such as Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Bahia, a warning about the strain of the virus that causes influenza is also present in Ceará. Last Thursday, 16, the Health Department of Ceará (Sesa) released an informative technical note for the population and health professionals containing guidelines on how to proceed in the face of cases, as well as how to protect yourself from the virus.

According to the folder, in December, 18 cases of the H3N2 subtype were confirmed in the state, most among people aged between 20 and 49 years, with no significant difference between the sexes. The document also says that most cases had initial symptoms on December 9th and 10th. THE PEOPLE spoke with some experts who explain what is known so far about the H3N2 strain.

What is the H3N2 virus?

The H3N2 virus is one of the subtypes of the Influenza A virus, responsible for the common flu. It is called the Darwin variant of the A H3N2 virus. It is currently causing epidemic outbreaks in at least six Brazilian states: São Paulo, Rio, Bahia, Espírito Santo, Amazonas and Rondônia.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and much more. Sign it

What are the symptoms of the disease?

The diagnosis of flu syndrome (GS) occurs when the person has an acute respiratory condition, characterized by at least two of the following signs and symptoms: fever, chills, sore throat, headache, cough, runny nose, olfactory and/or taste disorders . In children, in addition to these, it is also considered nasal obstruction, in the absence of another specific diagnosis. In the elderly, mental confusion, excessive sleepiness, irritability and lack of appetite should also be considered.

What types of Influenza are there?

There are four types of influenza viruses that cause flu. They are types A, B, C and D. In Brazil and Ceará, influenza A and B viruses are the cause of seasonal epidemics. The information is from the Ministry of Health. According to the folder, Influenza A infects human beings and several species of animals, such as swine, horses, marine mammals and birds. Among the subtypes are A H1N1 and A H3N2.

Type B infects humans exclusively. Circulating B viruses can be divided into 2 main groups (the strains), called the B/Yamagata and B/Victoria strains. Influenza B viruses are not classified into subtypes. Type C – infect humans and pigs. It is much less frequently detected and generally causes mild infections, with less significant public health implications and is not related to epidemics.

According to the Ministry of Health, influenza D was identified in the United States, in 2011, in swine and cattle, “not being known to infect or cause the disease in humans”.

What is the difference between Influenza and Covid-19?

How many cases of Influenza were registered in Ceará in 2021?

Sesa reported that Ceará has registered 18 positive cases of the disease, between December 1st and the 16th. No deaths were registered from the disease in the state.

How to protect yourself from H3N2?

Protective measures continue to be social distancing, use of a disposable mask, and 70% alcohol gel. In addition, Sesa also advises, through an informative technical note, that the washing of hands, wrists, nails and spaces between fingers with soap and water frequently; avoid putting your hand to your face; keep the rooms ventilated and avoid agglomerations; if you have flu symptoms, avoid greeting people with hugs, kisses or handshakes; avoid close contact with people who have signs and symptoms of flu; use of a disposable handkerchief to wipe the nose or when coughing or sneezing and vaccination against the flu.

Does the H1N1 flu vaccine protect against the new strain?

According to the researcher at Fiocruz Amazônia, Felipe Naveca, there are three influenzas that are made up within the vaccine. However, the new H3N1 strain, which is called the Darwin strain, is not yet in the composition of the vaccine that was given this year. The researcher explains that it is expected to enter the next vaccine reformulation, in 2022. The scenario may also explain the epidemiological outbreak of the virus, as the strain may be escaping from the current vaccine and causing more contamination.

Content always available and unlimited access. Subscribe O PEOPLE+ by clicking here

Doubts, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags