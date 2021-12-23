See where to watch Roberto Carlos’ special and schedule

On Wednesday night (22) the Special Roberto Carlos will be broadcast, an event that is a tradition in the Brazilians’ year-end calendar. With his classic songs, the King must touch the hearts of those who will enjoy the show. But what time does the Special start and where to watch it?

Find out the details of the special

According to the official schedule of TV Globo, where the show is shown, O Especial Roberto Carlos will start at 22:20, right after the soap opera “Um Lugar o Sol”. Therefore, on time, the public will be able to follow the event through the television channel.

The special was named “Roberto Carlos – Reencontro”, in allusion to the moments of detachment imposed by the pandemic of the new coronavirus. The attraction will be Roberto Carlos’ first show on TV since 2018, as the network has aired reruns in the last two years.

The program will feature appearances by Erasmo Carlos, Wanderléa, the band Jota Quest, Fafá de Belém, Liah Soares, the duo Zezé Di Camargo & Luciano, Zeca Pagodinho, Ivete Sangalo and the couple Sandy and Lucas Lima.

Listen to Roberto Carlos singing “Detalhes” live:

“It is an important message for Roberto Carlos to do the ‘Special’ again, there is no end of the year without the King. The public can expect a lot of emotion with these reunions in a show that is being done with great care and bringing a message of hope “, said LP Simonetti, artistic director of the special.

“It’s really cool. When he invited me to sing in the Special, I was very happy. The public can expect a lot of delivery, a lot of emotion, a lot of love, a lot of affection, I hope people like it and feel the emotion we are feeling now” , commented Sandy.

Zeze di Camargo and Ivete

“Meeting Roberto is very exciting. He is our great idol in Brazilian popular music in every way. Roberto brings people together at home and in his Specials. He is a very special human being,” says Zezé.

“Roberto for me is a great idol. But he’s not just an idol of a moment in my life, he has a quality label. I say that as an artist and as a music professional. And added to that there’s sweet Roberto Carlos, light, good people, affectionate”, commented the singer from Bahia.