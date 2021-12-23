see which were the tens more and less drawn so far

THE Mega of the Turn, this year, will have a historic award once again. There will be around R$ 350 million in a single, non-cumulative draw. People have already started to create their individual games, sweepstakes and, in general, everyone wants to get their hands on this fortune. The draw takes place on the last day of the year – December 31st – from 8pm.

For a minimum bet of R$4.50, the chance of winning is 1 in 50 million. One of the tips that leading experts in the field give is to bet using balloons that increase the odds, but, equally, the prize will be smaller, since it will be shared with all the winners.

Dozens that came out the most in the last 12 years

To help you build your game, let’s list which dozens more came out in the last 12 years, when the Mega da Virada draw started. Did you know that there are also 16 dozen that were never drawn at Mega da Virada?

The record number in the draw is the 10, who came out four times during those 12 years. The dozens that came out three times in this period are 03, 05, 20 and 36.

Tens that have gone out less in the last 12 years old

As we’ve already mentioned, there are those dozens that never left in this twelve-year period. Altogether, there are sixteen dozen, namely: 07, 08, 09, 13, 15, 19, 21, 23, 26, 28, 39, 44, 48, 54, 59 and 60. Perhaps, it would be a good idea to prepare one game using these dozens less frequent, who knows they will appear this time in an unprecedented way and provide you with a better game?

All results from Mega da Virada

2009 : 10 – 27 – 40 – 46 – 49 – 58;

2010 : 2 – 10 – 34 – 37 – 43 – 50;

2011 : 3 – 4 – 29 – 36 – 45 – 55;

2012 : 14 – 32 – 33 – 36 – 41 – 52;

2013 : 20 – 30 – 36 – 38 – 47 – 53;

2014 : 1 – 5 – 11 – 16 – 20 – 56;

2015 : 2 – 18 – 31 – 42 – 51 – 56;

2016 : 5 – 11 – 22 – 24 – 51 – 53;

2017 : 3 – 6 – 10 – 17 – 34 – 37;

2018 : 5 – 10 – 12 – 18 – 25 – 33;

2019 : 3 – 35 – 38 – 40 – 57 – 58;

2020 : 17 – 20 – 22 – 35 – 41 – 42.

How to bet on Mega da Virada

To place your bet on the Mega-Sena of the turn, you can register a bet of six numbers with a minimum value of R$ 4.50 or up to 15 numbers. But, in the latter case, the stake goes to R$22,522.50.

Bets can be placed at lotteries, branches, Caixa ATMs and via the Caixa betting application.