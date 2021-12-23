Series may have revealed heroic identity of an unusual character

She can be a very famous comic book character!

Attention: Spoilers Alert!





Archer hawk had its last episode released this Wednesday (22), bringing the inevitable battle of Clint Barton and Kate Bishop against several dangerous enemies, including the King of crime and Yelena Belova. The sixth chapter was full of emotions and even brought a hook to the solo series of echo, which is already being developed – however, there is a very interesting revelation involving Clint’s wife.

At the end of the episode, Clint Barton he manages to get home just in time for Christmas, fulfilling his promise. Upon meeting his wife, Laura Barton, he gives her the watch that was stolen from the ruins of the Avengers Mansion and was circulating at clandestine auctions. On the back of the watch we can see the emblem of the SHIELD is the number 19.

Immediately, this would prove one of the biggest theories fans have been formulating over the past few weeks: that Laura Barton could be a fake ID from Bobbi Morse, the heroine known as Harpy in the comics. The reason? Bobbi is also known by the code name Agent 19, especially during the period he worked for SHIELD.

So far, we haven’t had official confirmation that Laura is Bobbi – the character’s name is never even mentioned, nor is the word “Harpy“. However, this is a theory that was gaining a lot of strength, even more if we take into account that Clint and Bobbi were already married in the comics of the Marvel Comics, as well as Clint and Laura in MCU.

the other harpy

Remember that this would not be the first time the character has been adapted in live action – if it is actually confirmed that Laura Barton It’s Bobbi Morse. The heroine has already appeared in the second and third seasons of the series SHIELD agents, where it was played by Adrianne Palicki.

The character starts out as a SHIELD agent under HYDRA and soon becomes part of the core team, helping the agents resolve a series of complications. Originally, she would have her own spin off, called Marvel’s Most Wanted, but the pilot was refused by the ABC, the original broadcaster of the production.

Over the past few years, many fans speculate that SHIELD agents was “cut” from the canon of MCU – even though the first seasons had several references and connections with the films. If confirmation that Laura is Bobbi really comes through, it’s the last shovel of lime in hopes that the series would still be salvaged in the future.

the sixth episode of Archer hawk is already available on Disney+.

Below, see also: