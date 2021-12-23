Serra registers 1st death from H3N2 flu and enters an emergency situation

On high alert for the flu outbreak that has hit several cities in Espírito Santo, the Serra Health Department (Sesa) confirmed this Thursday morning (23) that 18 city residents were infected by the Influenza A (H3N2) virus ). Among the positive cases, there is one recorded death. According to Sesa, the Municipality entered an emergency situation and is strengthening the service at the Emergency Care Units (UPAs) and at health posts.

Data from the Health Department show that Serra recorded a 67% increase in the number of visits to patients with flu-like illness in the UPAs of Carapina, Castelândia and Serra Sede. In just nine days, for example, two units in the city carried out 10,500 consultations, 2,637 of which only for the flu syndrome. The number is 60% higher than recorded in previous weeks, which indicates a spread of the Influenza virus in neighborhoods in the city.

In the period from 11/15 to 12/22, the State’s Flu Syndrome Surveillance Units located in the city detected 18 positive cases for Influenza A (H3N2). Also according to Saúde da Serra, the first case was detected on 11/22. As for the deaths from the disease, one of them occurred in Serra, in a hospital unit.

The situation worries the Municipality, since in other Brazilian states such as, for example, in Rio de Janeiro, an influenza epidemic has been confirmed. In Salvador, the Health Department stated that an outbreak is happening and asked for reinforcement of the population in the use of masks also against Influenza.

In a note sent, Saúde da Serra highlighted that the municipality has a low rate of immunization against the flu virus, which is 90%, as recommended by the Ministry of Health. Today, the vaccination coverage of Influenza in the municipality is 71 % for target groups that are: elderly, pregnant women, breastfeeding women, children, teachers and health workers.

Hiring doctors and reinforcement in the service

The Municipality also informed that, in order to strengthen the shifts, on December 4, it authorized the hiring of more doctors for the three Emergency Care Units (UPAs) – Carapina, Castelândia and Serra Sede. “At the same time, aiming to expand the supply of health care to families in the mountains, the Serra City Hall reinforced its list of doctors, with the hiring of 36 new professionals, including general practitioners, gynecologists and pediatricians”, says the text of the note.

By the end of December, at the Regional Unit of Novo Horizonte, care for cases of flu syndrome will be reinforced, with more doctors working in the unit. It is also worth noting that the unit works on extended hours, until 7 pm. This Wednesday (22), in yet another action to support the UPAs, to assist patients with flu-like illness, the Regional Health Unit of Jacaraípe and Serra Dourada operated until 9 pm, with more doctors. Feu Rosa also received medical support.

Also according to the Serra City Hall, other emergency measures are being adopted, such as: immediate immunization of health professionals not yet vaccinated in 2021; alert medical professionals and nursing teams when requesting nasal swabs; request research for coronaviruses and respiratory viruses; in case of an increase in professionals with flu-like illness, notify Cievs/Serra immediately.

How to get vaccinated against the flu?

This week, the vaccination against Influenza, on demand, will take place until the 23rd, at the Health Units (US) and at the Laranjeiras and Montserrat shopping malls, in Colina de Laranjeiras, where there is an extramural vaccination action. Serra’s Health Department recommends that residents check, at the HU closest to their home, if they are getting the flu vaccine and the hours of the immunization rooms.

“It is extremely important to emphasize the continued use of masks, keeping hands clean and avoiding crowding. The same security measures adopted against the dissemination of Covid-19 are the same adopted against the flu virus”, stated the Health Department.