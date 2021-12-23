servers deliver jobs after budget; understand!

After the Mixed Budget Commission (CMO) approved the Federal Government’s request to include in the budget an adjustment forecast for the PF, PRF and Depen employees, heads and other occupants of Federal Revenue functions began to hand over their positions (Contest Federal Revenue ).

According to information confirmed by the National Union of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue of Brazil (Sindifisco) to the newspaper Metrópoles, at least 324 civil servants handed in their positions and the number could reach 500 civil servants.

The action is a protest not only against the increase given to police officers, but also a protest for the lack of regulation regarding the efficiency bonus for the IRS.

Auditors have received the bonus since 2017, but the forecast is that the bonus will be variable and, so far, there is no regulation on this matter.

According to Sindifisco, the regulation of efficiency bonuses had been announced by ministers Ciro Nogueira and Paulo Guedes, in addition to President Bolsonaro, but according to the category, the Federal Government failed to enforce the commitments made with the Federal Revenue.

“Adding an insult to the injury, the Federal Revenue’s own resources will be cut to satisfy the adjustments agreed with the police careers, in a demonstration of absolute disrespect to the tax administration, which, as never before, has endeavored to provide the financial support of the Brazilian State”, reports the National Directory of Sindifisco being published on the institutional portal.

In addition to handing over the positions, the National Directorate of Sindifisco also summoned all tax auditors for an immediate stoppage and all work.

Federal Revenue Contest: servers threatened “blackout” at the beginning of the month

As a form of protest against the former secretary of the Federal Revenue, José Tostes, in addition to other measures, including the lack of competition, the category threatened a “blackout”.

Recently, the Internal Revenue Service changed its secretary and now the occupant of the position is the auditor Julio Cesar Vieira Gomes. Sindifisco approved the name of the new secretary, stating that Julio Cesar Vieira has a technical profile and is qualified for such function.

With the new secretary, the Federal Revenue service competition moved, albeit timidly, but bringing hope to the tenderers waiting for the new notice.

